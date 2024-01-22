Brooks & Dunn Announce They're Continuing Their Massive 'Reboot' Tour in 2024

The country music due is setting out on a major North American tour in spring and summer 2024

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn in Nashville in November 2022

Country fans are going to be boot scootin’ boogie-ing all summer long.

On Monday, the country music duo Brooks & Dunn announced they’re continuing their acclaimed Reboot Tour into 2024 with the addition of 22 more tour dates.

This time around, the group led by Kix Brooks, 68, and Ronnie Dunn, 70, will be bringing along fellow country legend David Lee Murphy and rising singer-songwriter ERNEST.

Courtesy of Live Nation Brooks & Dunn 'Reboot' 2024 Tour poster

Related: Brooks & Dunn Talk Overnight Success of Viral 'Neon Moon' TikTok Kix Initially Refused to Make

Reboot 2024 kicks off in May and continues through the remainder of spring and into summer. The shows will officially begin on May 3 in West Palm Beach, Florida, continuing with dates through the south before the tour makes its way up the west coast.

After a handful of concerts in California, the Grammy winners will play a series of shows in the east coast and up into Canada. Along the way, they’ll make stops in major cities like New Orleans, Houston, Denver, Toronto and Montreal, among others, before ending the string of dates on June 29 in Gilford, New Hampshire.

Following a month-and-a-half-long break, the “Neon Moon” duo will also play one more final show in Welch, Minnesota on Aug. 10.

Brooks & Dunn first kicked off their Reboot Tour in 2021 after having to postpone its initial dates scheduled for 2020 due to the pandemic. The Country Music Hall of Famers set out on the road following the release of their 11th studio album Reboot in 2019, which saw them rerecording a handful of their hits with contemporary country stars like Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Kacey Musgraves and others.

Mary Kouw/CBS/Getty Brooks & Dunn

Related: Emily Ann Roberts Is Touring with Blake Shelton, Singing with Vince Gill — and Dreaming of Her Garden (Exclusive)

When the musicians first set out on the Reboot Tour back in 2021, they spoke to PEOPLE about their legacy and love for hitting the road.

Story continues

"I don't feel any different than I did 10 years ago," Brooks shared at the time. "If you do this for 20 years in a row without stopping, it doesn't really leave you necessarily. It's just a routine at this point."

"For a lot of our audience, you know, you do get to relive something with them that happened several semesters ago for all of us," he continued. "We see a lot of fans out there that are our age. We built this career together, with them right beside us. And they're still supporting us like they did back then."

Related: All the Revelations in June Carter Cash's New Doc, from Falling for Johnny Cash While Married to Friendship with Elvis

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Tickets for Reboot 2024 go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at brooks-dunn.com (aside from the show at Columbia, Maryland's Merriweather Post, as the on-sale date has yet to be announced). Fans with access to the fan club artist presale will have the opportunity to get tickets early, starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Multiple VIP packages will be available, which fans can learn more about at vipnation.com.

See Brooks & Dunn’s 2024 North American tour dates below.

Fri May 3 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sat May 4 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Fri May 10 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat May 11 – Thackerville, OK — Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*^

Thu May 16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri May 17 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

Thu May 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Fri May 31 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Sat Jun 1 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Jun 6 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

Fri Jun 7 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 8 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

Thu Jun 13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post+

Fri Jun 14 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sat Jun 15 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

Thu Jun 20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Jun 21 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sat Jun 22 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

Thu Jun 27 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Fri Jun 28 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Sat Jun 29 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Sat Aug 10 – Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater*

*Lineup Varies

+ On-sale Date TBD



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.