Brooklyn visits Philadelphia following Maxey's 51-point performance

Brooklyn Nets (19-28, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (30-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia takes on the Brooklyn Nets after Tyrese Maxey scored 51 points in the Philadelphia 76ers' 127-124 win over the Utah Jazz.

The 76ers are 5-3 against Atlantic Division teams. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 2.6.

The Nets are 1-5 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn allows 115.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The 76ers average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer makes per game than the Nets allow (13.5). The Nets average 114.2 points per game, 1.4 more than the 112.8 the 76ers allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 121-99 on Nov. 19. Embiid scored 32 points to help lead the 76ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the 76ers. Maxey is averaging 19.1 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Nicolas Claxton is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 24.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 6-4, averaging 116.9 points, 39.2 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 111.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Nicolas Batum: out (hamstring), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (foot), Robert Covington: out (knee), De'Anthony Melton: out (back), Joel Embiid: out (knee), Kenneth Lofton Jr.: out (personal).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (knee), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), Dorian Finney-Smith: day to day (ankle).

Story continues

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press