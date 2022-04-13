Brooklyn subway attack, Ukraine-Russia war, weather update: 5 things to know Wednesday

Police search for 'person of interest' in Brooklyn subway attack

Police are continuing their search Wednesday for a "person of interest" in the chaotic attack on a Brooklyn subway during rush hour Tuesday morning – a man they say posted violent ramblings online. But authorities stopped short of saying the man they identified, Frank James, 62, was considered a suspect. Police said that as of Tuesday night, he was not in custody and no charges were filed. No one died but the attack left at least 29 injured, New York Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an evening news conference. James has ties to both Wisconsin and Philadelphia, authorities said. The attacker, wearing a gas mask, set off two smoke grenades before shooting. He fled the platform in the panic, leaving a subway car filled with screaming commuters and bleeding victims. At least 10 people were shot and at least 19 others were taken to hospitals. Authorities say the gunman fired 33 times with a Glock 17 9mm semi-handgun, which was found in the subway.

Putin says offensive in Ukraine will go on as Biden calls Russia's actions 'genocide'

More than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other suburbs of Ukraine's capital city Kyiv that were occupied by Russian troops and more than 200 are considered missing, the Interior Ministry of Ukraine said early Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that his nation's bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made a point of calling Russia's actions in Ukraine a "genocide" on the same day Putin said peace talks have reached a "dead end." Biden told reporters Tuesday he intentionally used the word "genocide," something he had previously avoided. Biden's comments drew praise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Twitter. "True words of a true leader @POTUS," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Vice President Harris to join policymakers for Black Maternal Health Week

Vice President Kamala Harris will join policymakers, experts and advocates Wednesday to discuss how to end the maternal mortality crisis among Black people in the U.S. The conversation marks the fifth annual Black Maternal Health Week, which brings awareness the fact pregnancy-related deaths affect Black people at a disproportionate rate to white people. One recent report found that pregnancy-related deaths increased in the first year of the pandemic, with Black people dying at three times the rate of white people.

April blizzards, tornadoes, still pose a threat

A storm that brought blizzard conditions to portions of Montana and North Dakota on Tuesday is expected to wind down on Wednesday. Travel will be very difficult to impossible and there is the potential for power outages and tree damage, according to the National Weather Service. A series of tornadoes hit Iowa and Texas on Tuesday, along with very large hail. The tornado threat is expected to extend into Wednesday, when another widespread area will be at risk of severe storms all the way from Illinois to Louisiana, including Indianapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; Louisville, Kentucky; and St. Louis.

Win or go home: Next stage of NBA event to see 2 teams' seasons end

After an exciting night of action Tuesday, the NBA's play-in tournament will continue Wednesday evening with two win-or-go-home matchups between the ninth- and tenth-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences. First, in the East, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks host LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). The winner of that game will go on the road and on Friday play for the East's last remaining playoff spot against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets 115-108 Tuesday night. Later, in the West, Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs will play in New Orleans against CJ McCollum and the Pelicans (9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The winner of that matchup will head to Los Angeles and play for the West's last playoff spot Friday night against the Paul George and the Clippers, who blew a late lead against the Minnesota Timberwolves and lost 109-104 in the second tournament game Tuesday night.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn subway attack, Ukraine-Russia war: 5 things to know Wednesday