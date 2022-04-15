Brooklyn shooting: Subway attack suspect held without bail

·2 min read
Frank James is apprehended by police on 13 April
Mr James could spend the rest of his life in prison following the subway attaack

The man accused of unleashing a barrage of gunfire on a subway train in New York City will be held without bail until trial on federal terror charges.

Frank James, 62, appeared in court on Thursday, for allegedly violating a law barring "terrorist attacks or other violence" against mass transit systems.

He was apprehended following a huge manhunt for the lone suspect behind the attack, which injured 23 people.

He did not enter a plea. His lawyer requested a psychiatric report.

If convicted, he faces life behind bars.

The suspect "committed a heinous and premeditated attack on ordinary New Yorkers during their morning subway commute", said US Attorney Breon Pearce in a statement announcing the charges.

Police alleged the defendant donned a gas mask and threw two smoke grenades on the floor of a Manhattan-bound N train before opening fire around 08:30 (12:30 GMT) local time on Tuesday.

He is accused of shooting 10 people and injuring at least another 13.

The suspect escaped after the attack, police said, but left behind several incriminating personal items, including a key to a U-Haul van that he had rented, as well as a bank card with his name on it. There was also a Glock 9mm handgun legally purchased in Ohio under the name "Frank Robert James".

He reportedly called police himself to report his whereabouts on Wednesday, US media said, citing sources in law enforcement.

The suspect, who had recent addresses in Philadelphia and Milwaukee, had nine previous arrests in New York and three in New Jersey, police said on Wednesday.

No details about his alleged motive have yet been provided.

According to prosecutors, he published a variety of videos online making statements about the New York City subway system, occasionally addressing New York City Mayor Eric Adams as he complained about the "homeless situation" on subway cars.

In one video, prosecutors said, the accused said: "And so the message to me is: I should have just gotten a gun, and started shooting."

NYPD acknowledged in a statement on Thursday that the cameras were not working at three stations during the attack because of what the department described as a technical issue.

But it said claims that the lack of station footage had delayed the manhunt were "unfair and misleading".

NYPD said that cameras in other parts of the subway system had helped track the suspect's movements.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Juul to pay $22.5 million to settle Washington vaping suit

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — E-cigarette giant Juul Labs will pay Washington state $22.5 million and has agreed to a variety of reforms to prevent underage use and sales under a settlement announced Wednesday by state Attorney General Bob Ferguson. Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit in September 2020, saying the country’s largest e-cigarette company targeted underage consumers and deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product. “Juul’s conduct harmed Washingtonians,” Ferguson said

  • NYC subway shooting suspect charged with one federal count of terrorism

    Frank James, 62, will make his initial appearance in court on Thursday, and he faces life in prison if convicted.

  • Brooklyn shooting: Faulty cameras hinder NYC subway gunman hunt

    Ten people were shot and another 13 injured in the attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York.

  • Accused Subway Shooter Denied Bond After Terrifying ‘the Entire City’

    Andrew Kelly/ReutersLawyers for Frank James, the ranting 62-year-old accused of carrying out a mass shooting on the New York City subway then calling authorities on himself a day later after seeing his photo on the news, asked for a psychiatric evaluation to be undertaken after he was denied bond on Thursday.James is facing several charges, including terrorism against a mass transit system, for allegedly letting off two smoke bombs then opening fire inside a subway car as it pulled into the stat

  • Tropical Storm Megi: Rescuers race to find survivors as death toll rises

    Authorities say at least 53 people have been killed and the death toll is expected to rise.

  • NYC subway attack suspect taken into custody

    The man wanted in the shooting of 10 people on a subway in Brooklyn was arrested Wednesday afternoon, a day after the attack on a crowded rush-hour train. Frank R. James, 62, was taken into custody in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood. (April 13)

  • Disgraced journalist Charlie Rose is back with a new interview with Warren Buffett

    Former CBS anchor Charlie Rose shared his recent interview with Warren Buffett on Thursday, the first since his professional downfall in 2017.

  • NYC subway crime was up more than 70% ahead of the mass shooting on the N train

    Frank James complained of homelessness on the NY subway ahead of the attack, "I should have gotten a gun, and just started shooting motherf---ers.,"

  • Rural Manitoba areas blasted by spring snow

    While Winnipeg escaped the worst of the snow, parts of rural Manitoba weren't so lucky. Brittany Greenslade takes us to Onanole, which was hit by more than 80 CM.

  • Two children found tied up and dead inside Miami apartment. Police investigating.

    Homicide detectives were investigating late Tuesday after a woman called 911, and two young children were found tied up and dead inside an apartment in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, sources tell the Herald.

  • Halton Police Arrest 16-year-old in Milton Pharmacy Robbery

    Halton Police have arrested an accused believed to be involved in a Milton pharmacy robbery that took place this January. Two suspects had robbed the Milton pharmacy and police believe the same suspects were involved in robbing of the Cambridge pharmacy earlier the same day. The accused, a 16-year-old male from Brampton who has not been named, has been charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and one count of possessing property worth over $5000 obtained by crime.

  • Prairie storm continues to blow through southeastern Saskatchewan

    The snow is still coming down hard in southeastern Saskatchewan. Some parts are dealing with one of the worst blizzards in years. Global's Ian Duffy is in Estevan where it's getting more and more difficult to get around

  • Manitoba Resident Walks Dog as Days-Long Snowstorm Pauses

    An epic multi-day snowstorm hit the eastern Prairies and northwestern Ontario in Canada on Wednesday, April 13, prompting road closures, power outages, and school closures.This video filmed by Ian Dobbelaere shows a snowy residential area in East St Paul, Manitoba, on Wednesday. “Snow has stopped for now … time to walk the dog!” he wrote in the video’s caption.Winter storm warnings remained in effect for parts of Ontario and Manitoba on Thursday. Snow was expected to continue into Friday, Environment Canada said. Credit: Ian Dobbelaere via Storyful

  • Exclusive-China's oil champion prepares Western retreat over sanctions fear

    China's top offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC Ltd. is preparing to exit its operations in Britain, Canada and the United States, because of concerns in Beijing the assets could become subject to Western sanctions, industry sources said. Ties between China and the West have long been strained by trade and human rights issues and the tension has grown following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which China has refused to condemn. The United States said last week China could face consequences if it helped Russia to evade Western sanctions that have included financial measures that restrict Russia's access to foreign currency and make it complicated to process international payments.

  • Federal gov't will be there to help in case of Yukon flooding, vows minister

    The federal government is prepared to bring "whatever resources we have available to assist the Yukon" in case of flooding, said Bill Blair, minister of emergency preparedness. Blair, who is in the Yukon for two days to hold talks with territorial, municipal and First Nations officials, went to Marsh Lake in the Southern Lakes district Wednesday morning with Yukon Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn and Yukon MP Brendan Hanley, to meet with residents and see first-hand the flood preparati

  • The 13 Best Dip Powder Nail Kits For Salon-Level Results

    There's a new nail trend in town, and it's definitely here to stay; We're talking about the dip powder manicure.

  • Bodybuilding champion Cedric McMillan dead at 44

    McMillan's is the third death of well-known bodybuilders in the US in the past year.

  • South African doctor puts down roots in Crowsnest Pass, bringing wealth of knowledge of rural medicine

    When Marion Hattingh arrived in Crowsnest Pass a few months ago, she immediately felt like she was home. The mountainous landscape reminded her of South Africa, her birth country and the country where she completed her medical degree. Hattingh grew up in South Africa and immigrated to Canada as a child, growing up in Ontario. She later returned to her country of origin to study medicine at the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. For many years, she worked as a doctor at Pholela Clinic,

  • In drought-stricken West, officials weigh emergency actions

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal officials say it may be necessary to reduce water deliveries to users on the Colorado River to prevent the shutdown of a huge dam that supplies hydropower to some 5 million customers across the U.S. West. Officials had hoped snowmelt would buoy Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah border to ensure its dam could continue to supply power. But snow is already melting, and hotter-than-normal temperatures and prolonged drought are further shrinking the lake. The Interior De

  • Donation Center Opened in Ruidoso for Victims of McBride Fire

    A donation center was opened on April 13 by volunteers in Ruidoso, New Mexico, to provide food and clothing to victims of the 5,736-acre McBride wildfire.Gavin Bigger posted a video of the donation center stacked with food, water, blankets, clothes, and toiletries. He invited anyone who needs help or wants to donate to come to the center, located at 122 Carrizo Canyon Road, Ruidoso.The Village of Ruidoso said that at least two people have died so far in the McBride fire, which broke out on April 12.At least 200 buildings have been destroyed, and thousands have been forced to evacuate. The Lincoln County Commission declared an emergency in Lincoln County due to the wildfires. Credit: Gavin Bigger via Storyful