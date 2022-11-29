Brooklyn plays Washington following Durant's 45-point performance

Washington Wizards (11-10, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (11-11, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Washington Wizards after Kevin Durant scored 45 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-102 win against the Orlando Magic.

The Nets are 7-5 in conference matchups. Brooklyn is 6-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wizards have gone 7-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Washington has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 128-86 on Nov. 4, with Durant scoring 28 points points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Royce O'Neale averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Durant is averaging 30 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 points and 5.6 assists for the Wizards. Kristaps Porzingis is averaging 20.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.6 points per game.

Wizards: 6-4, averaging 114.4 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Yuta Watanabe: day to day (hamstring), T.J. Warren: out (foot), Ben Simmons: day to day (knee), David Duke Jr.: day to day (illness).

Wizards: Delon Wright: out (hamstring), Rui Hachimura: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press