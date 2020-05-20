Brooklyn Park Paints Circles 6 Feet Apart To Encourage Social Distancing

A New York City park is showing us what the new normal could look like.

Last weekend, management at Brooklyn’s Domino Park painted circles on the grass to encourage people to socially distance as they got some much-needed vitamin D. The circles, which were drawn in chalk, measure 8 feet in diameter and are 6 feet apart, a spokesperson for the park confirmed to Travel + Leisure.

People relax in circles drawn to help social distancing at Domino Park in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Writer and publisher Jennifer 8. Lee posted a video of the surreal scene on Twitter, calling the circles “little round human parking spots.”

They’ve made little round human parking spots in Domino Park in Brooklyn! (This park is often the poster child for social distancing fácil). pic.twitter.com/VJzZ0WAdeT — Jennifer 8. Lee (@jenny8lee) May 15, 2020

Lee told the New York Post that she was surprised by how seamlessly park-goers adapted to the rings.

An overhead view of Domino Park. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

“If you were to take video footage from the world today and show it to someone from 2019, they would think it was from some near-future Hollywood dystopian television show instead of real life,” she said.

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

Ridley Goodside wears a rubber diving head covering along with goggles and a special air filtration mask in Domino Park. (Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Domino Park is not alone in coming up with creative safety measures as public places begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.

This restaurant in Maryland intends to use bumper tables to keep customers six feet apart once it begins to take seated diners. pic.twitter.com/ReCLbzcowF — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 18, 2020

Temperature-checking stations have been installed at Universal Studio’s Citywalk in Florida; a restaurant in Maryland will attempt to have its customers wear “bumper tables” to keep them 6 feet apart; and those who miss frequenting strip clubs can go to a drive-thru version in Portland, Oregon.

Story continues

Companies like Starbucks and Walgreens have also added clear designated, socially distanced waiting areas to their store locations.

A social distancing measure sticker on the floor inside a Starbucks. (Photo: Naomi Baker via Getty Images)

A HuffPost Guide To Coronavirus

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.