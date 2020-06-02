Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz donates $11,000 to Black Lives Matter acknowledging TV cop role

Photo credit: NBC Universal

From Digital Spy

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz has donated $11,000 to the Community Justice Exchange in support of the Black Lives Matter protests.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following the death of George Floyd – who died in police custody after a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25 – Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place not only across America, but across the world.

On Tuesday (June 2), Beatriz, who plays Detective Rosa Diaz on the NBC sitcom, confirmed on Twitter that she had donated $11,000 to the #FreeThemAll Emergency Response Fund.

Photo credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix - Getty Images

Related: The One Show addresses Black Lives Matter protests as "landmark" moment

In the tweet, Beatriz acknowledged that she plays a police officer on TV and urged other actors who portray police officers on television to donate too.

"I'm an actor who plays a detective on tv," she wrote. "If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way)."

The actress also included a screenshot of her donation and followed up with a link to how others can donate.

I’m an actor who plays a detective on tv.



If you currently play a cop?



If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop?



I’ll let you do the math. (Thanks @GriffLightning for leading the way). pic.twitter.com/Xxf3dU0urF











— Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) June 2, 2020

Later, Beatriz also tweeted that there was "something coming" from the whole cast of the sitcom too.

Story continues

Beatriz was inspired to make the donation after actor Griffin Newman tweeted about his own $11,000 donation.

"I'm an out-of-work actor who (improbably) played a detective on two episodes of BLUE BLOODS almost a decade ago," he wrote.

Photo credit: Dominik Bindl - Getty Images

"If you currently play a cop? If you make tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in residuals from playing a cop? I'll let you do the math."

In the past few days a number of celebrities have also showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement through joining demonstrations, making donations and speaking out against racial injustice.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC in the US, while E4 airs the series in the UK. Seasons 1-6 are also available to stream on Netflix.

For more information on how you can support Black Lives Matter, please visit its official website or donate here. Readers can also donate to the UK anti-discrimination group Stand Up To Racism, and the Unite Families & Friends Campaign, which supports those affected by deaths in police, prison and psychiatric custody.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.



You Might Also Like