Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz recorded Encanto song while in labour

Photo credit: Disney

The songs from Encanto have been played on a loop for many parents since the film first landed on Disney+ last year.

But fans might not realise that Stephanie Beatriz was going through a unique experience while recording 'Waiting On A Miracle'.

She revealed that she was actually in labour while in the recording studio.

Photo credit: Official Charts Company

"I didn't want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn't want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day," she told Variety.

"I was like 'Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!'"

When the film's director Byron Howard was asked whether he knew about Beatriz's secret, he added: "We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready."

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star actually gave birth to her baby girl Rosaline the next day.

Beatriz welcomed her little one back in August, sharing a sweet post about her on Instagram.

Photo credit: Disney

"Her name is Rosaline: pronounced Roz-uh-line," she said.

"I'm very very in awe of the entire experience of having a kiddo. it is INCREDIBLE and HARD AF and BEAUTIFUL and EMOTIONAL, and I can't remember ever being this amazed and feeling so overwhelmingly full of gratitude.

"Roz, you are so cool."

The 41-year-old previously spoke to Digital Spy about the film, sharing her sweet reaction to seeing the merchandise of her character Mirabel.

"I was fully sobbing, like, just bawling," she said. "But it was a real reaction because it was like, 'Press the button and my voice comes out of the frigging doll.' It's insane.

"It's wild. It's all those times of me, you know, imagining myself as these heroines and singing the songs to myself in my mirror in the bathroom at home, and now it's really real.

"I got to really sing Disney songs in a Disney movie that I'm in!"

Story continues

Encanto is streaming on Disney+ and is also available to buy on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download.

You Might Also Like