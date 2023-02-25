Brooklyn Nine-Nine star on for My Spy sequel

Dave Bautista's My Spy is getting a sequel titled The Eternal City, and it's just snapped up Craig Robinson, Anna Faris and Flula Borg for roles.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Mom and Suicide Squad trio's casting was announced by The Hollywood Reporter, while Billy Barratt, Taeho K, Nicola Correia-Damude, Noah Dalton Danby and Devere Rogers are also new additions.

Released in 2020, My Spy followed Dave Bautista's CIA agent JJ, tasked with monitoring young Sophie (Chloe Coleman) and her widowed mother (Parisa Fitz-Henley), who are on the run from her terrorist brother-in-law (Greg Bryk).

Peter Segal is back to direct The Eternal City, which will find the now-teenage Sophie enlisting JJ to chaperone her choir's European holiday, where they're caught up in an international criminal scheme.

"We were so delighted with the success of My Spy," commented Amazon and MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke.

"It is an absolute privilege to reunite with Pete Segal, Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, and the rest of the talented cast and filmmakers — along with some very exciting additions."

Segal himself added: "Having Anna, Craig and Flula join our amazing cast is like a kiss from the comedy gods."

2022 has already proven to be one hell of a year for wrestler-turned-actor Bautista, with a lead role in M Night Shyamalan's Knock at the Cabin currently up on big screens everywhere.

"I've never had a role of this magnitude come my way. I've had smaller dramatic roles that have opened the door to roles like this. But when I read this, I was blown away by this character, the pureness of Leonard," he exclusively told Digital Spy.

"He's this big, hulking, intimidating person, but really he's the most gentle, kind person you'll ever want to meet in your life. But that's what I loved about him. That's why I wanted this role so bad. It was such a massive opportunity for me."

Knock at the Cabin is out now in cinemas.

