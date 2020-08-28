Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 confirmed to return in 2021

From Digital Spy

It's official: Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air its eighth season in 2021.

Starring the likes of Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero and Terry Crews, season 8 of the fan-favourite comedy is currently in the scripting stage, having faced delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's also been confirmed that the show had to scrap scripts for the first four episodes of season 8 and "start over" following the Black Lives Matter protests and the death of George Floyd.

View photos Photo credit: NBC/John P. Fleenor More

The latest update on Brooklyn Nine-Nine's return was shared on Twitter yesterday (August 27), with a calendar of upcoming NBC releases attached to the caption: "*Capt. Holt voice* We're in a state of total euphoria. #Brooklyn99 returns in 2021 on @NBC, streaming on @PeacockTV."

Meanwhile, Braugher (who plays Captain Raymond Holt) recently explained how the next batch of episodes face a new "challenge".

"We're going into an eighth season with a new challenge, which is that everyone's knowledge and feelings about police... have been profoundly affected," he noted.

View photos Photo credit: NBC Universal More

"What we have from [creator] Dan [Goor] is a commitment to write a smart show that will not attempt to hide itself in a fantasy.

"So the Nine-Nine is going to have to deal with what we know about the New York Police Department."



Brooklyn Nine-Nine airs on NBC in the US. E4 aired season 7 in the UK, with seasons 1-6 available on Netflix.



