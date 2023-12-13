“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” cast mourns Andre Braugher: 'Can’t believe you're gone so soon'

The Captain Holt actor died after a brief illness at the age of 61.

The Nine-Nine is mourning one of their own.

The cast of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is sharing their fond memories and devastation over the news of the death of their captain, Andre Braugher, who played fan-favorite Captain Raymond Holt on all eight seasons of the police comedy series. Braugher, who was also known for his roles as Detective Frank Pembleton in the police drama series Homicide: Life on the Street and used car salesman Owen Thoreau Jr. in the comedy-drama series Men of a Certain Age, died Monday at the age of 61 after a brief illness, according to his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen.

Terry Crews, who played yogurt-loving Terry Jeffords on the show, wrote on his Instagram that he couldn't believe his costar was gone "so soon."

"I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts," Crews wrote alongside an image of Braugher. "You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like." He concluded his note with the show's favorite chant, "#nineine," and a note, "Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man."

Dirk Blocker, who played one half of the hilariously lazy cop duo Hitchcock and Scully, also made note of Braugher's immense talent. "Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer," he wrote on his Instagram. "I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family."

Marc Evan Jackson, whom fans will recall played Captain Holt's beloved and perpetually curt husband Dr. Kevin M. Cozner, shared an adorable picture of Braugher with his arms around his waist with the heartbreaking caption, "O Captain. My Captain."

The crew of the show also weighed in. Christopher Miller, who directed and produced the show's pilot with frequent collaborator Phil Lord, tweeted of the news: "Sad. I got to know Andre a little while doing the Brooklyn Nine-Nine pilot. He was a kind, thoughtful, supremely talented person. The way he and Andy’s opposite approaches to acting baffled & then slowly influenced each other was a magical dynamic that was the heart of the show."



