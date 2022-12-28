The Brooklyn Nets have won 9 straight. Their coach? Former Jayhawk guard Jacque Vaughn

The best player in the NBA this season is arguably former Kansas Jayhawks center Joel Embiid, who averages 33.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The best coach thus far in 2022-23?

It just might be former Jayhawk guard Jacque Vaughn, who has led the Brooklyn Nets to a 20-7 record since taking over for Steve Nash on Nov. 1.

The Nets, who have won at a .741 clip under the 47-year-old Vaughn, have won nine straight games and 13 of the last 14 contests. They were 2-5 this season under Nash.

“It’s about basketball,” Vaughn told ESPN.com, asked for a reason for his team’s success before Monday’s 125-117 road win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Nets next take the court Wednesday night at Atlanta.

“We have not steered away from today is today. The most important part of today is we’re trying to win this ballgame. When we step into the gym every single day it’s about basketball. How we’re going to take care of each other on the floor, cover for each other on the floor, it’s about basketball,” Vaughn added.

Vaughn, who has been a smash hit on and off the court this season — watch one of his news conferences and you may notice he regularly calls media members by name while giving long, thoughtful answers to questions — told ESPN.com he has “tried to keep things simple. And so I’ve really stressed what was going to be beneficial for our team. And whether that was the amount of time we spent in shootarounds, the amount of time we shaved off and kept our guys fresh, (the goal was) to give an extreme amount of effort when we play.

“We stripped our playbook down a little bit. We are simple in what we do, have our guys play extremely free of mind. I think there’s something important in that if you’re going to ask your guys to play hard.”

Vaughn — he played at KU from 1994 to 1997 — is in the position of coaching a team with stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Durant has spoken highly of Vaughn.

“What we did was simplify both ends of the basketball and shored up our roles individually,” Durant told ESPN.com. “Coach (Vaughn) shored up our roles and pretty much each day what he needed from us and I think that’s been the focus. So it’s not like, ‘Man, finally we got the noise out of our locker room.’ I just think we’ve always been locked in on basketball and trying to help us get this thing back on track.”

Durant cited a specific way Vaughn has improved the team.

“I mean almost a month ago, Jacque presented us with our box-out stats, and a lot of guys didn’t like where they were as far as box-out percentage,” Durant told nybreaking.com. “Not even catching rebounds, just putting a body on someone, and I think ever since we’ve been making a conscious effort to tag someone when they’re running for the glass and all of us trying to rebound as a group as well. I think everyone is locked into that side of the game and that’s something we can’t slip up on. We have to be there on every possession.”

Durant added to the New York Times: “Coach shored up our roles, pretty much letting us know each day what he needs from us.”

The Nets’ Irving told netsdaily.com: “Jacque’s made it very clear that if you’re not playing hard enough, he’s going to let you know about it.”

Irving added to nybreaking.com: “When I’m able to hold myself accountable, Jacque can hold me accountable, my teammates can hold me accountable, then it’s easier for us to hold each other accountable when we’re not doing the little things.”

Vaughn — he is under contract with the Nets through the 2023-24 season — has been praised throughout the basketball world of late.

Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins wrote on Twitter after Monday’s win at Cleveland: “2 words… Jacque Vaughn. That locker room is competing for him and the Brooklyn Nets are serious ladies and gentlemen. Maybe he should’ve been the guy all along! Carry on.”

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr commented on Vaughn to the New York Daily News after a recent 143-113 blowout loss to the Nets last week: “It’s not a surprise to me that he’s doing well and that the team is doing well because it’s really been a matter of health (with the roster improving). Things seem to have settled down and they’ve gotten healthy. Not a surprise that they’re clicking, but Jacque deserves credit for helping them get through the storm.”

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer worked as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs when Vaughn played for San Antonio (2006-08). Vaughn also coached with Budenholzer in San Antonio.

“His work ethic and also his attention to detail were just off the charts. He was about as sharp as anybody I’ve ever been around as a player,” Budenholzer said, per clutchpoints.com. “His thirst for game plans and little moments where he could make the difference and little moments where he could impact winning, it was high level.

“And then as a coach, it was the same thing,” Budenholzer added. “I think there’s a level of attention to detail. He’s demanding, but he can connect with people and still demand from them. I think that’s what he did as a player, and I think you see it now as a head coach too.”

Former KU guard Ryan Robertson, a teammate of Vaughn for two seasons at KU, said he’s thrilled for Vaughn’s success. Robertson told The Star on Tuesday: “I played in an era where freshmen actually looked up to and deferred to upperclassmen. The funny thing is I still look up to and respect Jacque. Playing as his backup for two years was an incredible experience and he made me better. Never a doubt he would be a great coach one day.”