Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant: “My season is over.”

The Associated Press
FILE- In this March 10, 2020, file photo, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant watches during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. Durant is among the four Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, file)
NEW YORK (AP) -- Kevin Durant won't play for the Brooklyn Nets if the NBA season resumes.

''My season is over,'' Durant told The Undefeated on Friday. ''I don't plan on playing at all. We decided last summer when it first happened that I was just going to wait until the following season. I had no plans of playing at all this season.''

Durant ruptured an Achilles tendon a year ago for Golden State in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Toronto.

He also had COVID-19 this year.

