  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Kevin Durant won’t persuade Kyrie Irving to get COVID vaccine despite part-time availability

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Though Kyrie Irving made his season debut with the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, he was nowhere to be found on Friday night at the Barclays Center.

Irving, after his lengthy COVID-19 vaccine holdout, still isn’t allowed to play in home games in New York City due to a local mandate.

Though his presence certainly could have helped the Nets, who fell to the Milwaukee bucks 121-109, Brooklyn star Kevin Durant said he isn’t going to try to urge Irving to go get the coronavirus vaccine.

"I told him how important he is, how much I want him to play — play every game," Durant said after the loss, via ESPN. "But I'm not about to force somebody to get a vaccine, like that's not my thing. So he can play basketball? Nah, I'm not about to do that.

"We've had conversations about wanting him to be a part of the team and conversations about him being here full-time, but that's on his time. Whatever decision he want to make, he's going to make. It's on us to be professionals no matter what, and do our jobs. All of us — from the owner down to the equipment manager — so whenever he ready, he'll be ready."

Irving made his debut with the Nets on Wednesday night in Indianapolis, where he dropped 22 points with four assists while shooting 9-of-17 from the field in their 129-121 win over the Pacers.

Though the Nets initially said that they didn’t want Irving to be playing part-time, the team opted last month to finally bring him back amid a league-wide surge in coronavirus cases — which knocked out plenty of Nets players.

Nets coach Steve Nash said earlier on Friday that he was just “happy that we have him half the time.” The way the Nets are trending, though, it looks like a full-time Irving would make a big difference.

Brooklyn, which has lost four of its last five, is just 10-10 at home compared to 14-3 elsewhere.

"I don't know that our guys really even take a pause to think about if we're home or road,” Nash said, via ESPN. “I think it might get their juices going to get in the building on the road like, 'Oh yeah, we got Kyrie tonight.' But I don't think they're sitting at home going 'No fun at home without Kyrie,' 'Fun on the road with Kyrie.'"

As for why Irving still won’t get vaccinated, Durant said he doesn’t care.

Irving hasn’t given much of a clear explanation himself publicly, and Durant isn’t going to ask him privately.

"I haven't even asked for an explanation," Durant said, via ESPN. "It ain't my place I don't think. So I'm ready for whatever, that's been my whole mentality. Whatever happens in this situation, I got to still be me, still go out there and represent the way I represent. I'm supporting whatever my team needs me to do, wants to do.

"It's a weird situation, who knows? I don't understand most of this s***. COVID, all of this stuff has been crazy the last few years. So me, I just try to stay centered and focus on me. When Kyrie's ready to make decisions for himself he will, and I trust that."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets fell to the Bucks on Friday night in Brooklyn, where Kyrie Irving still isn’t allowed to play due to a local coronavirus mandate. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Benzema, Vinícius net braces in Madrid rout; Barcelona draws

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema and Vinícius Júnior each scored a brace of goals as Real Madrid beat Valencia 4-1 and extended its lead of the Spanish league on Saturday. Madrid increased its lead over second-placed Sevilla to eight points before it plays Getafe on Sunday. Benzema converted a penalty earned by Casemiro just before halftime to reach 300 career goals for Madrid. He helped set up Vinícius to double the lead in the 52nd minute after the Brazilian winger slalomed past several d

  • CES gadget show turnout falls more than 70% thanks to COVID

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attendance at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas fell more than 70% compared to its previous in-person event two years ago, its organizer said Saturday. The Consumer Technology Association said that more than 45,000 people attended the multi-day event on the Las Vegas Strip that ended Friday. More than 170,000 were there for the 2020 convention. The latest numbers updated figures the CTA released Friday, which showed that 2022 attendance was greater than 40,000 people. The COVID-1

  • Nasa James Webb Telescope opens huge 'golden eye'

    NASA's new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. (Jan. 8)

  • Ashley Graham Welcomes Twin Baby Boys (at Home!) with Husband Justin Ervin: 'So Excited'

    The couple is also parents to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months

  • Some say politics at play in Djokovic detention in Australia

    SYDNEY (AP) — On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when the No.1 player boarded a plane for Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, his timing hardly could have been worse. While he was in the air, the game apparently shifted — and he was denied entry when he landed. Some are saying politics is at play in a country seeing a virus surge and debating how best to beat it back. Australian officials initially said Djokovic, a vocal

  • Ashley Graham announces birth of twin boys with husband Justin Ervin

    Model also shares son Isaac with Ervin

  • Charles Barkley Reveals The Personal Problem He Has With Return Of Anti-Vax Kyrie Irving

    The NBA legend pulled no punches over Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets, despite his refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 18 of the best Amazon Canada deals to shop this weekend, from tech to kitchen appliances

    We've done the work for you to find the best deals of the week.

  • Novak Djokovic's 'requests for access to personal chef rejected' as pictures of hotel food emerge

    Novak Djokovic's requests for access to his personal chef and a tennis court have been rejected by Australian officials, according to reports. The Australian newspaper reported that the world tennis number one has been denied any "special treatment" during his stay in immigration custody. Djokovic is beginning a third day in a Melbourne hotel that has doubled up as an immigration detention facility - a couple of miles from the luxury hotels where most Australian Open players are staying.

  • Everyone is making the same joke on Kim Kardashian's latest bikini post

    Kim Kardashian's latest bikini post on Instagram has fans talking, and they're all making the same hilarious joke about the picture.

  • Ashley Graham's Most Candid and Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

    In a YouTube video, the model opened up about giving birth to to son Isaac Menelik Giovanni and how she felt empowered during delivery with her supportive husband Justin Ervin by her side. On the first International Women's Day Graham celebrated as a new mom in 2020, she shared a photo of her giving birth paired with an empowering caption. When her son Isaac turned 1, Graham shared a heartfelt Instagram video paired with a lengthy caption explaining 12 things she's learned in the 12 months since giving birth.

  • Hospital staff in Windsor, Ont., find ivermectin hidden inside COVID-19 patient's stuffed animal

    A COVID-19 patient tried to sneak the anti-parasite drug ivermectin into Windsor Regional Hospital by hiding it inside a stuffed animal, according to an internal memo sent to staff at the Ontario hospital on Friday. David Musyj, the hospital's chief executive officer, wrote that the adult patient brought the stuffed animal to the intensive-care unit. "As the staff member was collecting the patient's personal belonging, the staff noticed a slit in the stuffed animal. Inside of it was Ivermectin,"

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 games

    TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev and the Toronto Maple Leafs added to the Edmonton Oilers' misery Wednesday night. Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as Toronto defeated the undermanned Oilers 4-2 at Scotiabank Arena. It marked the eighth straight game the Leafs have scored with the man advantage and the fifth consecutive contest Edmonton has allowed a power-play goal. Mikheyev ripped his third goal of the season — and third in the last two games since returning from wrist surgery Dec. 14 — pas

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

    VANCOUVER — Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19. Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5). Boudreau says he's

  • Labbe to carry Canada colours alone at FIFA awards as Priestman, Sinclair miss out

    Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe will carry Canada's colours alone at the FIFA awards later this month in Zurich. Captain Christine Sinclair and coach Bev Priestman were nominated for The Best FIFA Women’s Player and Coach, respectively, but were both left off the final list of three despite Canada's Olympic triumph in Tokyo. Spain's Jennifer Hermoso and Alexia Putellas (both Barcelona) and Australia's Sam Kerr (Chelsea) are the final three nominees for The Best FIFA Women’s Player. The three nominees

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a