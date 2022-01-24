Joe Harris' ankle rehab is taking longer than the Nets had hoped: 'He's had some flare-ups'

Joe Harris’ ankle rehab isn’t going as well as he and the Brooklyn Nets had hoped.

Nets coach Steve Nash said on Sunday that Harris, who underwent ankle surgery in November, has had some “setbacks” in his recovery.

Though he was initially expected to miss up to eight weeks, Harris’ timeline to return is now unknown.

“He’s had some flare-ups,” Nash said Sunday, via ESPN . “I’m reluctant to talk about it because I'm not a doctor so I don't want to say the wrong thing, but he's definitely had some flare-ups and little setbacks here and there — but [he’s] continuing to stay positive and work at his rehab and try to overcome it."

Harris underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle to remove “a little bone particle” in November. His agent told ESPN at the time that Harris would likely miss between four and eight weeks recovering.

Harris hasn’t played since Nov. 14, when he rolled his ankle against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As of Sunday night, that was 10 weeks ago — though Harris didn’t have his surgery until about two weeks after his injury.

Harris has averaged 11.3 points and four rebounds in 14 games this season, his sixth with the Nets. Harris led the league in 3-point shooting percentage in two of the last four seasons.

The 30-year-old did start traveling with the team again this week, and is with them for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. But he hasn’t started practicing yet, and it’s unclear whether he will be able to return anytime soon.

“I think he is progressing,” Nash said, via ESPN . “But not to where he’s ready to practice or anything. So he’s getting on the court a little bit and continuing to work through the rehab, but he’s not ready for his high-intensity stuff yet.”