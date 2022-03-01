Nets coach Steve Nash lands in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, out vs. Raptors

Ryan Young
·Writer
·1 min read
The Brooklyn Nets will be without coach Steve Nash for the foreseeable future.

Nash entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on Monday night, the team announced. He will miss their game against the Toronto Raptors at the Barclays Center on Monday, and likely their rematch on Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada, too.

Nash will be replaced by assistant Jacque Vaughn until he can return. It’s unclear whether he is experiencing symptoms. Nash is the 17th coach in the NBA to enter protocols so far this season, and the first in more than a month.

The Nets are 1-1 coming out of the All-Star break headed into Monday night, though they sit in eighth on the Eastern Conference standings — and are a full game back from the Raptors in seventh.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

