Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons Lists Los Angeles Home for Nearly $20 Million

Ben Simmons House credit Marc and Tiffany Angeles / The Beverly Hills Estates

NBA player Ben Simmons is selling his home.

The approximately 12,000-square-foot home is in the exclusive guard-gated community of Hidden Hills in Los Angeles and is on the market for nearly $20 million.

It's described as a "modern farmhouse retreat," boasting seven bedrooms and eight baths, according to its listing.

The listing is held by Greg LaPlant, Rachel Salgado, and Branden and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard has been sidelined as he deals with injuries this season, including knee soreness, according to Fox Sports. When coach Jacque Vaughn was asked Monday about his condition, he said the Australian had an MRI that showed inflammation in his back, the outlet reported.

His home was designed by Nobel LA in 2021, according to the listing. It sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac and is surrounded by lush landscaping that provides privacy.

The home has a formal dining area lived with Pietra marble floors, two custom chandeliers and a custom brass floating fireplace that separates the living room.

It includes a professional-grade chef's kitchen with a floor-to-ceiling wine display. The house also has a home theater and fitness and music studio. The rooms feature double-vaulted ceilings and panoramic windows that open to a backyard described as an "oasis."

The backyard has a 65-inch pool and spa, a cabana with indoor sitting and a game room, as well as a bathroom, built-in barbecue, fire pit and video wall.

The main bedroom offers a fireplace with a sitting area, a designed walk-in closet and a spa-like bathroom with two chiseled-stone vanities, a steam shower and a soaking tub. There are four additional guest suites and separate staff quarters.

"Our favorite feature of this home undoubtedly lies in its grand great room, boasting soaring 40-foot ceilings complemented by exposed steel beams," LaPlant says in a statement to PEOPLE. "The contemporary kitchen, perfect for relaxed entertaining, seamlessly flows into the outdoor patio complete with a cozy fireplace, where you can enjoy stunning views of the 65-foot pool. This luxurious haven is an entertainer's dream come true."

Simmons has recently been dating Eiza Gonzalez, a source confirmed to PEOPLE last month.