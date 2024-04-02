Brooklyn and Indiana square off in conference matchup

Indiana Pacers (43-33, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-47, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets host the Indiana Pacers in Eastern Conference play Wednesday.

The Nets are 21-26 in conference play. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 26.0 assists per game led by Dennis Smith Jr. averaging 3.7.

The Pacers are 29-18 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana leads the NBA in inside scoring, averaging 57.6 points per game in the paint this season. Pascal Siakam paces the team with 13.1 points per game in the paint.

The Nets average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 10.8 per game the Pacers give up. The Pacers are shooting 50.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the 47.3% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Pacers defeated the Nets 133-111 in their last meeting on April 1. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 27 points, and Cameron Thomas led the Nets with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Nets. Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.6 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Siakam is scoring 22.2 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 106.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 121.7 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (hip), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Cameron Johnson: day to day (toe), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

