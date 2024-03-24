Brooklyn faces Toronto, seeks to stop 6-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (26-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (23-48, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn aims to break its six-game losing streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Raptors are 16-27 in conference play. Toronto is the best team in the Eastern Conference with 19.1 fast break points led by RJ Barrett averaging 4.5.

The Nets are 3-9 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Brooklyn ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Nicolas Claxton averaging 9.7.

The Raptors average 113.1 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 113.8 the Nets allow. The Nets average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Raptors give up.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Feb. 23 the Raptors won 121-93 led by 25 points from Gary Trent Jr., while Mikal Bridges scored 21 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Olynyk is averaging 8.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Raptors. Trent is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Bridges is averaging 20.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Cameron Thomas is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 0-10, averaging 105.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Nets: 2-8, averaging 105.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Jakob Poeltl: out (finger), RJ Barrett: out (personal), Chris Boucher: out (knee), Scottie Barnes: out (hand), Immanuel Quickley: out (personal), D.J. Carton: out (ankle).

Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Ben Simmons: out for season (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press