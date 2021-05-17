Trial for Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in shooting of Daunte Wright could start in December; city OKs sweeping changes in policing

John Bacon and Christal Hayes, USA TODAY
·5 min read

The case against a white, former police officer who was charged in the fatal shooting of a Black man in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center will proceed with a trial starting as early as December, a judge ruled Monday.

Kim Potter, a decorated, 26-year police veteran, resigned days after shooting 20-year-old Daunte Wright last month. The tragedy occurred a few miles from where George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin less than a year earlier, and it took place days before Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The shooting touched off days of angry protests and prompted sweeping policing changes in the community.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned the same day Potter did, called Wright's shooting "accidental" and said Potter apparently meant to fire her Taser.

Body camera video shows another officer begin to arrest Wright on a warrant for his failure to appear in court on unrelated charges. Potter’s body camera shows Wright flee to his car as Potter pulls out her handgun and yells, “I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Potter fires her weapon and says “Holy (expletive)! I shot him."

Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. On Monday, she appeared with her attorney, Early Gray, in court via Zoom for a procedural hearing to determine whether there was cause for the case to proceed.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu ruled the case would proceed and said the trial could begin as early as Dec. 6, though prosecutors noted it is early in the case and that date might need to change.

"I think it's to the benefit of everyone to try to expedite this case and try to come to a resolution or trial as quickly as reasonably possible," Chu said, noting a series of deadlines for discovery and other motions.

Chu started the hearing by acknowledging Wright's family and friends were attending via videoconference and said she wanted to "extend my condolences."

The hearing concluded with Imran Ali, one of the prosecutors, noting he filed a motion to allow visual and audio coverage of the high-profile trial – a request that was immediately objected to by Potter's attorney.

Hennepin County allowed cameras in the courtroom for proceedings surrounding the Chauvin case. But both parties typically must agree for a judge to allow cameras and recordings, according to KARE 11, the local NBC affiliate.

Meanwhile, the case and others like it have already had a ripple effect on the community. Brooklyn Center's City Council on Saturday approved a series of changes. Unarmed civilians will enforce nonmoving traffic violations, and arrests on low-level offenses will be dropped in favor of citations.

Service file reveals commendations, reprimands for Kim Potter

A new Community Response Department will respond to all incidents in which a city resident has a medical, mental health, disability-related, or other behavioral or social need. The department will include trained medical and mental health professionals, social workers, or other expert staff and volunteers. A dispatch system will route "appropriate calls to the Community Response Department and not to the Police Department."

"It is time for real, structural, transformative change," Mayor Mike Elliott, the city's first Black mayor, said. "We have the ability to start creating that change now. And with this resolution, we are doing just that."

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota lauded the changes as a "model for our state and nation."

"It's the most comprehensive package of transformational measures in the country," the group said in a statement.

Potter said in a resignation letter that she had “loved every minute of being a police officer and serving this community.”

Potter, a union leader and instructor, was a decorated officer. She received a chief's commendation in 2007 for her handling of a “suicidal homicidal suspect” and his 2-year-old daughter. A copy of the commendation said: “Your actions assisted in the safe release of the child and the apprehension of the suspect without incident.”

Despair is real among Black, brown Americans as police 'mistakes' persist

Other commendations were for recovering a company's stolen computer in 2008; helping recover a child who was the subject of an Amber Alert in 2006; helping locate and arrest two bail-jumpers from Mississippi in 2006; and tracking down suspects in a home invasion robbery in 1998.

One note of praise for Potter in 2006 was based mainly on a citizen who called the department that year, praising her and three other officers for “how professionally they conducted themselves during a high-risk stop and not like what he sees on the T.V. show COPS,” according to the chief's notes of the call.

But some Brooklyn Center residents say her decision to pull Wright over was another example of law enforcement targeting Black men for traffic violations. Marquita Butler, a member of the City Council, said numerous Black men, including her own brother, complained to her that police had racially profiled them.

Elliott said he wants to establish a closer connection between the community and the police. He pointed out that among the city’s roughly 50 police officers, “very few” are people of color and none live in Brooklyn Center.

"I am grateful to our community who showed up, spoke out, and advocated for what we need to ensure everyone in Brooklyn Center feels safe," Elliott said.

Contributing: Elinor Aspegren, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.
Kim Potter resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department in Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Daunte Wright shooting: Kim Potter's trial could start in December

Latest Stories

  • 10 things to forget from an entirely forgettable Tampa Bay Raptors season

    Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

    A civil lawsuit has been filed alleging that Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sexually assaulted a young woman.

  • Maple Leafs add hockey star Goyette to staff, promote Wickenheiser

    Danielle Goyette will join former Canadian teammate Hayley Wickenheiser on the Leafs player development staff.

  • Broncos hire Kelly Kleine as scouting executive, making her one of football's most powerful women

    Kleine will play a significant role in Denver's NFL draft and free agency evaluation and report directly to GM George Paton.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Lions coach Dan Campbell wants to have a pet lion at practice: 'I might end up losing an arm'

    Dan Campbell said he talked to team owner Sheila Ford Hamp about his pet lion idea.

  • Why is there so much vitriol over Tim Tebow's potential Jaguars camp invite?

    It's a low-risk gamble, one NFL teams make all the time, and Tebow is opening himself up to possible embarrassment by doing it.

  • Marv Albert announces retirement after 55 years in broadcasting

    Marv Albert says he'll work on his gardening and ballroom dancing in retirement.

  • It's shaping up to be a busy offseason for Nick Nurse

    Canada must win a last-chance qualifying tournament next month in Victoria to earn a berth in the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Cancel the Olympics? Japanese people say yes, IOC says no

    The Tokyo Olympics are 10 weeks away and the first competition has already begun: the IOC vs. the Japanese people.

  • Conor McGregor announces birth of son Rían

    Conor McGregor announced the birth of his third child, Rían, on Instagram.

  • Play-in tournament predictions: Will Lakers' bid for NBA history end before it begins?

    After 72 regular-season games, four teams from each conference will battle for two playoff spots this week.

  • Is history already repeating itself with the Golden Knights?

    Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Canadian teenager Daniel Jebbison turns heads with Premier League goal

    ANB Futbol academy director Bassam Naim was on the phone Sunday with Everton scout Ian Lavery, both glued to the TV as Canadian teenager Daniel Jebbison made his first start for Sheffield United in England's Premier League. "He (Lavery) said 'I don't know if I should cry or laugh because he's playing against us,'" said Naim, who had Jebbison at his suburban Toronto academy from age six to 14. "I said 'Well I hope you cry.' And then two minutes later he scored. It was just unbelievable." Naim was so excited, he lost grip of his phone when he threw his arms up to celebrate, sending it crashing into the wall. At one point, Everton had been interested in Jebbison. But he ended up at Sheffield United. And on Sunday, Jebbison became the youngest player in Premier League history — at 17 years 309 days — to score on his first start in England's top tier in a 1-0 win at Everton. "II was so excited and ecstatic it brought a tear to my eye," said Naim. "I'm not lying. It was a moment of a lifetime for me. And obviously, first, for the kid. It's an unbelievable achievement." The goal came in the seventh minute at Goodison Park with Jebbison, reading the play perfectly from his position in front of goal, getting his right foot to a low, hard Jack Robinson cross to knock the ball in. Jebbison also became the youngest to score a game-winning goal in a Premier League match since Federico Macheda (17 years 232 days) for Manchester United against Sunderland in April 2009. For the moment, Canada Soccer looks on with envy. Jebbison played for the England under-18 team in March although he has received invitations from Canada Soccer, according to Naim who has served as an intermediary. As a youth international, Jebbison is not tied to England, however. Canadian teenager Theo Corbeanu, who coincidentally made his Premier League debut for Wolves on Sunday, is a former Romanian youth international who now wears the Maple Leaf. Corbeanu, a winger from Hamilton who turned 19 on Monday, has won two caps for Canada. Listed at nearly six foot three and 165 pounds, Jebbison is "a force to be reckoned with," according to Naim. "Athletic, strong. Always creative when he was with us ," said Naim. "Lots of energy … He loves to go forward. He loves to take on players." Jebbison's story is a family affair. Daniel is the youngest of three brothers (along with Micah and Jonathan) who came up through the ANB Futbol academy in King City before the family, at Naim's suggestion, left Milton, Ont., for England to pursue the boys' football dream. Jonathan, the oldest brother, was the first to draw attention from English clubs, with a pair of invitations from Wolves. Micah, the middle brother, was invited to a Canadian under-15 camp in 2016. "Everton was very serious about his older brother at one point," said Naim. "And that's where the relationship with Everton started." Jebbison's father Patrick was an accomplished athlete in his own right, named the top Canadian university basketball player in 1987-88 and 1988-89 while at Brandon University. He led the Bobcats to three straight national championships (1987, '88 and '89) and played for Canada at the 1989 World University Games and 1991 Pan American Games. His mother Christine was a talented track athlete, according to Naim. The family bloodlines allowed for a British passport so the family of six — they also have a daughter Sarah — moved to England some four or five years ago. Christine came first, getting a job in banking, with Patrick following. Daniel Jebbison went over in 2017 with an ANB Futbol team and played Sheffield United among other teams at the Youdan Trophy, an international youth tournament staged in Sheffield. When the tour was over, he stayed in England with his mother in their new home in Derby. Naim looked to Derby County as a possible team for Jebbison. Then Jebbison went to Everton along with Micah for a tryout. Lavery, a longtime member of Everton's recruitment department, was interested but could not convince the coaches, according to Naim. There was interest from other clubs with Sheffield United eventually snapping Jebbison up after spotting him at a talent ID camp. The Blades kept him on a tryout through 2018, when he played for Sheffield United against ANB Futbol in the same tournament as the previous year. After a stint in the academy, he signed as a scholar — which opens the doors for players aged 16 to 18. Jebbison worked his way up through the ranks, playing for Sheffield United's under-18 and under-23 teams. Earlier this season he was on loan with Chorley of the National League North, the sixth tier of English soccer. But the Blades, who are returning to the second-tier Championship next season after being relegated, are now looking to the future. Sheffield United handed Jebbison his Premier League debut off the bench May 8 in a 2-0 loss to visiting Crystal Palace. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2021. Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • Sue Bird jokes about being the same age as her teammate's mom: 'Devastating. Just devastating'

    Sue Bird had a good sense of humor about being the same age as a teammate's mom.

  • Will T.J. Hockenson climb higher in the TE ranks in 2021?

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Scott Pianowski looks at the Lions tight end and explains why he could be in for a top-5 fantasy season at the position.