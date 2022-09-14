Brooklyn Brownstone Featured in Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' on the Market for $4.5M — See Inside!

Spike Lee

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty, DDReps Joel Pitra

Spike Lee fans now have a chance to be the homeowners of one of his movie sets!

The Brooklyn brownstone featured in Lee's 1994 dramedy Crooklyn is back on the market for $4.5 million. Located at 7 Arlington Place, the residence was filmed as the family home of the protagonist in the semi-autobiographical movie.

The listing is currently held by Josh Doyle at Compass.

The home last sold in 2013. According to The New York Post, the property was only on the market for two days before it was sold for $1.7 million — $400,000 over its asking price.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

DDReps Joel Pitra

RELATED: Carrie Fisher and Mom Debbie Reynolds' NYC Townhouse Hits the Market for $11.5 Million

Crooklyn was written by the 65-year-old Academy-Award winning screenwriter and his sister, Joie Lee. Based on Joie's personal memories, the coming-of-age film follows a young girl growing up in Brooklyn in the early 1970s.

"Crooklyn is my story," Joie, 60, told Refinery29 in 2019 around the film's 25th anniversary. "It's a family effort, but the idea was not a collective thing. It's a script that I gave birth to, which is why it's Troy's story."

After filming, the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property operated as Arlington Place Bedford-Stuyvesant & Breakfast, where three rooms could be booked for $195 and up per night, the Post reported.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

DDReps Shannon Dupre

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million

At 20 feet wide, the 4,500-square-feet estate retains its classic exterior, but its interior has been completely remodeled to its original design as one of the four historic homes of architect George P. Chapel, per the listing.

The property features Victorian-era detailing of mahogany, walnut and oak millwork and coffered ceilings. Its original decorative brass and bronze door hardware and colorful stained glass windows have also been restored in addition to the cast iron tubs and hand-painted tiling. The home also boasts seven fireplaces.

Story continues

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

Emily Gilbert

RELATED: Mariah Carey Lists Massive Georgia Mansion for $6.5 Million After Home Was Burglarized in June

Chappell's original floorplan also remains largely intact, as Victorian-era Lincrusta, embossed, hand-painted wallpaper greets visitors upon entry, all through the grand mahogany staircase and down to the garden level.

The lower floor features radiant heated terra cottta floors and exposed original wooden beams.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

DDReps Shannon Dupre

It also houses an additional sitting/media room connected to a spacious eat-in kitchen equipped with soapstone countertops, an island clad in brass, a professional range and double oven, and a Bosch dishwasher.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

DDReps Shannon Dupre

The living room, complete with gold-painted molding, connects to a formal dining room, which features garden views.

Extensive millwork continues into this room, which is centered around a hutch with built-in shelving, and a modern touch thanks to the toile "Urban Chaos" wallpaper.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

DDReps Shannon Dupre

The large garden is home to a 139-year-old, fruit-bearing pear tree and is attached to a convenient pass-through from the wet bar. The residence also includes a grand cellar "speakeasy," an expansive irrigated roof deck and a 9-zone air-conditioning system as well as home security system.

Spike Lee's 'Crooklyn' Home

Emily Gilbert

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The 32-foot-long finished cellar downstairs consists of original exposed brick arches, original stone walls, wood ceiling beams, polished concrete flooring, a full size brass counter-top wet bar and half bath.

All electrical wiring and plumbing was replaced during renovation and a new boiler was installed in 2015, according to Compass. It also states the roof has been reinforced and resealed, all windows have been replaced, and the entire brick façade and cellar arches were repointed.

"It's so rare to find a house like 7 Arlington with so many exquisite period details and perhaps more rare to find a steward willing to expend the time and resources bringing them all back to their original glory," Doyle told PEOPLE. "This really is an incredible purchase opportunity on a prized Brooklyn block."