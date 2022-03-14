This Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale is too good to miss—save 20% during Sleep Week 2022

Pick up a best-selling mattress for a big bargain during this Brooklyn Bedding Sleep Week sale.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been thinking about updating your sleep setup, Sleep Week 2022 is here with the best mattress deals that will have you sleeping like a baby in no time. Right now, Brooklyn Bedding has incredible discounts on their customer-favorite mattresses, including supportive hybrid and plush memory foam beds. Ready to drift off into dreamland on a discount?

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

Now through tomorrow, March 15, you can shop the End of Winter sale to save a whopping 20% on a best-selling Brooklyn Bedding mattress when you enter coupon code WINTER20. That means you can save hundreds and enjoy free shipping, too. Still on the fence? On top of the deep discounts, the company offers a 120-night trial and free returns—so, rest assured, this is a deal you don't want to miss.

All the best Sleep Week 2022 sales

If you're looking for the best balance between cushion and bounce, the Brooklyn Signature Hybrid could be the perfect pick. In testing, we found the bed to be an especially good option for side and back sleepers and appreciated its varied levels of firmness—it's available for purchase in soft, medium and firm cushioning levels. Although ultimately we thought the mattress retained heat and had inconsistent edge support, our tester still found it to be a solid and affordable option. Usually ringing up for $1,124 for the queen size, you can take home the popular mattress for just $899.20 right now when you use promo code WINTER20 at checkout.

Story continues

The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is currently on sale during this dreamy Sleep Week 2022 sale.

If you're searching for an even more affordable sleeper, the Brooklyn Chill memory foam mattress is down from $474 to as little as $379.20 for the 6-inch queen version. Made with a high-density foam base and layers of gel memory foam, this top-rated mattress is available in various depths, including 6-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, 12-inch and 14-inch models. According to the brand, the mattress stays cool and offers excellent pressure point relief, with the thinner 6-inch and 8-inch versions recommended for stomach and back sleepers and the thicker 14-inch bed designed with side sleepers in mind.

►Gas prices: Save money on gas with a membership to Costco, Sam’s Club and more

Treat yourself to a good night's sleep during this impressive Brooklyn Bedding mattress sale. Just be sure to shop these dreamy discounts while you still can—there's only a few hours left to scoop the savings.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Brookyln Bedding: Save 20% on mattresses during Sleep Week 2022