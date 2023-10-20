Brooklyn Beckham Responds to Cooking Video Haters: ‘It Doesn’t Really Bother Me’

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write," he told Insider in a recent interview

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham doesn’t care what anyone thinks about his cooking content.

The oldest son of former soccer player David Beckham, 24, pivoted from modeling to cooking a few years ago, after deciding the pressure of a modeling career was too much. And while it seems he enjoys cooking, much of his content has been publicly scrutinized — which is why Beckham sat down with Insider to address his optimistic thoughts on the otherwise harsh criticism.

"To be honest, I'm used to the hate," Beckham admitted. "It doesn't really bother me. Cooking makes me happy. I have more important things to worry about than people saying a little bit of rubbish about me."

PEOPLE reported on one photo Beckham posted to Instagram in April, which garnered some significant heat. In the post, Beckham was making pasta sauce with his puppy in a crossbody sling. "Daddy day care ❤️," the caption read.

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

The majority of the negative attention, however, didn’t come from the dog's close proximity to the food — upon close inspection of the image, Beckham's followers noticed that he seemingly left a cork cooking in the pot of sauce.

“When someone told you to 'put a cork in it Brooklyn,' they meant… stop talking," one person wrote in the comments.

“Only here for the comments pointing out the cork 😭🤣” another added.

Beckham has since defended the photo, saying the cork “ensured a more tender dish.”

But regardless of the negativity, Beckham told Insider his critics can continue saying whatever they want — and he’ll happily keep posting about cooking.

"My message to them is to keep writing whatever they want to write. There are always going to be people out there who try and pull you down," he said. "I'm doing my thing and working my bum off. So they can keep writing what they want, but it's not going to bother me — I'm just going to keep doing my thing."

Beckham first began publicizing his culinary endeavors in July 2021, PEOPLE reported, when he posted a timelapse video of himself making a steak quesadilla to Instagram. A few days later, he posted another video of himself whipping up two different types of pasta: one in a spicy tomato cream pasta, followed by another with pesto.

Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram

Later that year, Beckham launched his Facebook Watch show, called Cookin' with Brooklyn. The show seems to be on a hiatus as the last post was from 2022, but he has continued adding cooking content to his Instagram page, with a sponsored post marketing Typhur Culinary’s new air fryer.

“Excited to be starting a new partnership with Typhur Culinary, a company that combines cooking science + tech,” he wrote in the caption. “Here’s a sneak peak of their new Dome air fryer. More to come!”

Regardless of the negativity, Beckham is clearly profiting off his hobby — and there’s nothing wrong with that.



Read the original article on People.