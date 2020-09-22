Brooklyn Beckham Posted the Sweetest Thing About Victoria Beckham's Fashion Show

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fashion week has been decidedly different this year. Some brands have skipped the event altogether, and opted to go seasonless while others have gone completely virtual. Still, there are some things that will never change and that includes the Beckham family showing up in full force to support Victoria Beckham's new collection.

While usually, we get front row shots of her husband David, and children, Brooklyn (21), Romeo (18), Cruz (15) and Harper (9) sitting next to Vogue's Anna Wintour in a packed venue, this season the family was the only guests invited. On Instagram, she posted a photo of everyone except Brooklyn, who is quarantining with his fiance Nicole Peltz. "My favourite (and only) guests this season! 😂 love you all so much," she wrote in the caption.

View photos

Of course, the whole crew arrived in impeccable style. While Harper wore a longsleeve dress and Dr. Marten shoes, her dad David opted for the controversial socks and sandals. Cruz and Romeo layered necklaces with their sneakers. Victoria opted for her classic look of a white button up and high waisted pants.

RELATED: The New Fashion Glossary

Though Brooklyn was not able to attend, he did post a very sweet message of support for his mother on Instagram. "So proud of you mum ❤️ love you so much ❤️❤️," he wrote alongside a video of her collection.

Some things will change, but this family's support for one another will always be a staple of the fashion industry.