Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Are Married! All About Their Palm Beach Wedding

Dave Quinn
3 min read
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are husband and wife!

The couple tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach, Florida, at an elegant black-tie affair held on Peltz's family estate, with plenty of room for three oceanfront tents.

Nicola, 27, and Brooklyn, 23, planned a multi-day celebration with guests arriving on Friday for welcome cocktails ahead of Saturday afternoon's wedding and reception. The nuptials included a traditional Jewish ceremony as well.

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Were 'Very Happy' and 'Sneaking Kisses' During Pre-Wedding Party: Source

Guests included Brooklyn's famous family: parents Victoria Beckham, 47, and David Beckham, 46, and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10.

Nicola's family — her businessman dad Nelson Peltz and model mother Claudia Heffner — were also in attendance, as were her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz.

Brooklyn Beckham; Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham; Nicola Peltz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Additionally, a source tells PEOPLE that Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Jordana Brewster, Gordon Ramsay, and Eva Longoria were also in attendance.

Brooklyn and Nicola got engaged in July 2020 after first making their relationship public that January. The pair shared their happy news on social media weeks later, each gushing about the other in their captions.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Brooklyn wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair on Instagram that also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Most Romantic Photos Together

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Nicola wrote, using the same pic in her post. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰."

They've even cemented their love in ink, with Nicola tattooing Beckham's name on her upper back in cursive and Brooklyn adding a number of tattoos in honor of the actress, including one of her late grandmother's name.

Brooklyn and Nicola planned on tying the knot earlier than 2022, but postponed their big day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "If COVID wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," Beckham said in an interview with Hello! in November 2021.

Leading up to their big day, the couple sat down with British Vogue for a flirty game of "Mr. and Mrs.," touching upon a wide range of topics about their relationship, including who is the best dancer (Brooklyn) and who is the best dresser (Nicola).

RELATED: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Admit That He Is 'More Likely to Cry' on Their Wedding Day

And while both agreed that Nicola was most excited about tying the knot, she did admit that she was "terrified for the first dance," claiming, "I can't dance."

As for who would tear up first, Brooklyn admitted he'd be "more likely to cry on their wedding day."

