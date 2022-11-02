Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Celebrate 3rd Anniversary as a Couple: 'I'm So Lucky'

Shafiq Najib
·2 min read

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham are celebrating three years together.

The Cooking with Brooklyn host shared a sweet tribute to his wife Saturday in honor of the milestone by posting a carousel of images of the pair, including a photo of them celebrating New Year's as well as one snap in which they were both topless.

"Can't believe it's been 3 years, I feel like I have known you my whole life," Brooklyn, 23, wrote in the caption. "Happy anniversary to my other half, my best friend and to my gorgeous wife x could not live this life without you ❤️❤️."

RELATED: Nicola Peltz Shares Loved-Up Selfie with Husband Brooklyn Beckham Cuddling in Bed Together

Echoing the same sentiment, Nicola, 27, also posted a handful of throwback images of her and her husband, including one of the couple from their wedding celebration earlier this year.

"Happy 3 years baby 🤍 I fall more in love with you every day," she captioned the post. "I'm so lucky I have you as my husband🤍🤍."

The couple first met in 2019 and made their relationship public in early 2020. Brooklyn popped the question in July 2020, calling Nicola his "soulmate." In an Instagram post announcing the engagement, he promised to be "the best husband and the best daddy one day."

They tied the knot in April in a lavish ceremony at Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Brooklyn's famous family was all in attendance — parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham as well as siblings Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11. Nicola's businessman dad Nelson Peltz, her model mother Claudia Heffner and her seven siblings, including professional hockey player Brad Peltz and actor Will Peltz, were also present.

Last month, the newlyweds celebrated six months of marriage, with Brooklyn sharing a throwback photo of Nicola from their wedding day.

"6 months with my best friend x wouldn't choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever," Brooklyn wrote in the caption at the time. "You are the absolute love of my life xx."

The Bates Motel actress also honored her husband at the time by sharing a couple of black-and-white pictures of the pair in their wedding looks to commemorate the occasion. "6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby," she captioned the post.

In a recent interview with TODAY, Brooklyn's mom Victoria, 48, reflected on her son's nuptials, calling it, "a beautiful wedding."

"As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?" she said before explaining that raising older children — especially given that they "grow up so, so quickly" — is all about "cherishing every moment."

