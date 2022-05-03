Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Attend 2022 Met Gala After Lavish Palm Beach Wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are in newlywed bliss at the 2022 Met Gala.

Nearly a month after tying knot in a lavish ceremony held at the Peltz family's Palm Beach estate, Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, hit the red carpet at the Met Gala for the first time as a married couple.

The pair looked in love as they walked up the Metropolitan Museum of Art staircase wearing show-stopping Valentino looks. Peltz lit up the red carpet in a flowing, off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown, while Beckham went for white-tie in an elegant, completely monochromatic ensemble.

"Usually I go with a plain black suit. But this time I went through a sheer shirt and cream suit. Pierpaolo [Piccioli] always kills it," Beckham told Vogue of his look designed by Valentino's creative director. Peltz added: "I'm so honored. Every time I get to wear one of his dresses I'm so excited. You feel like a princess in them."

The couple also opened up about their first few weeks of married life. "It's so much fun. Marrying your best mate, it's the best," Beckham said.

"We feel like we're on a play date forever," added Peltz.

The 2022 Met Gala theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," with the dress code being gilded glamour and white tie. Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the event "will ask its attendees to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue.

The era is known for major industrialization and put the likes of John D. Rockefeller, J.P. Morgan, and Cornelius Vanderbilt on the map. Unprecedented prosperity and cultural change were significant. The light bulb was patented, the telephone was invented, wages skyrocketed — and seemingly instantaneously, so did skyscrapers and fortunes.

Serving as a part two to last year's "A Lexicon of Fashion" and paying homage to American history, the official exhibit for this year's "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" will be on display in the storied museum's period-centric rooms.

Beckham and Peltz married on April 9 in Florida, in an elegant black-tie affair. The next evening, they posted photos from their special day — which were captured by British Vogue — on their Instagram accounts. The couple was captured walking hand-in-hand wearing their wedding best as they made their way through a crowd in one black-and-white snap.

"Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham," they both captioned the loving photo.

The newlyweds also shared another picture of Peltz in her stunning Valentino couture gown, with Beckham captioning his post: "My beautiful bride ❤️❤️," as the actress's caption described the look as "my dream dress."

Beckham and Peltz got engaged in July 2020 after first taking their relationship public that January, announcing the happy news on social media.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes," Beckham wrote alongside a romantic engagement snap of the pair on Instagram that also showed off the Transformers: Age of Extinction actress' stunning diamond sparkler. "I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

"You've made me the luckiest girl in the world," Peltz echoed, using the same picture in her post. "I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby 🥰."

In Sept. 2021, the couple made their Met Gala debut and showed some sweet PDA on the red carpet. Peltz appeared to channel Marilyn Monroe from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, wearing a textured sparkling pink gown with spaghetti straps and a short train. She accessorized the look with some long blush evening gloves and a pair of chandelier earrings.

"Honestly, it was the first dress I tried on and I loved it," Peltz told Vogue of her look, as Beckham, clad in a classic black tuxedo, added: "She tried this on and then I kind of... I matched it. That's how it goes."