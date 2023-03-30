Brooklyn Beckham Mocked For Bizarre Cooking Tip (And No, It’s Not ‘Carry A Dog In A Papoose’)

Why is it that every time Brooklyn Beckham gets in the kitchen, he manages to stir up more than just the ingredients in his pan?

After previously being mocked for making a bacon and egg sandwich on TV, again for using the wrong pasta in a fettuccine and then getting a roasting for a beef recipe that looked a little on the ‘it’s-still-mooing’ side, undeterred, Brooklyn was back behind the stove on Wednesday.

And who needs an apron when you can wear a papoose (complete with puppy) in the kitchen?

The model-turned-aspiring-photographer-turned-aspiring-chef was joined for his latest Instagram cooking sesh by his new rescue puppy, Peanut.

We’re not sure what Peanut was adding to the spaghetti bolognese that the 24-year-old was rustling up other than potentially a few stray dog hairs, but Brooklyn still had another trick up his papoose sleeve.

As he treated himself to a glass of red wine, Victoria and David Beckham’s eldest added a splash to his sauce, but his followers were horrified to spot he’d also thrown in the cork.

All deliberate, according to Brooklyn.

He then shared a screengrab from a food article, which said: ‘Most research ensued and we found information that the addition of wine corks added to the cooking liquid ensured a more tender dish.’

However, the highlighted text is actually taken from an article named: ‘Let’s Talk Food: Wine corks ensure more tender octopus’.

Seriously, aren’t David and Victoria good friends with Gordon Ramsay?

And for the love of dogs, get that pooch a dog basket.

