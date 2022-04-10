Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz at star-studded wedding in Palm Beach

Sami Quadri
·3 min read
Brooklyn Beckham married billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz at a lavish ceremony in Florida.

The groom, 23, wed actress Nicola, 27, at her parents’ £76 million ocean-front estate in Palm Beach on Saturday.

According to reports, he will adopt the name “Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham”.

Brooklyn’s brothers Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, were groomsmen while his 10-year-old sister Harper was a bridesmaid.

Peltz wore a stunning Valentino bridal gown at the ceremony.

She reportedly flew to Rome to work with Valentino designer Pierpaoio Piccioi to get the all-white, long-sleeved dress made.

Chef Gordon Ramsay and daughter Holly, tennis star Serena Williams and Hollywood actress Eva Longoria were among the celebrities attending.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz - In pictures

Victoria’s Spice Girl bandmates were also all reportedly there and Snoop Dogg is believed to have been DJing.

Bruno Mars is also said to have performed, according to reports.

Tables were decorated with £50,000 worth of rare orchids and dozens of champagne bottles, according to reports.

The Mail on Sunday reports that there was a barbecue held in a second property owned by the Peltz family on Friday.

Both families posed for pictures before individuals began given heartfelt speeches to the bride and groom.

“Happy wife, happy life,” one of Nicola’s brothers told Brooklyn, it was reported.

One of Brooklyn’s brothers spoke next, saying: “I’m so proud of the man he’s become.”

Father David is believed to have then given a five minute speech in which he told Miss Peltz: “We love you so much. We are excited that you’ll be part of the family. You’re an amazing person.”

His mother Victoria had sent a heartfelt message to Brooklyn and his bride-to-be ahead of the ceremony.

Brooklyn and his then fiancée revealed intimate details of their nuptial during a recent interview with British Vogue.

During a “Mr and Mrs” game, Brooklyn admitted that he was most likely to cry on their big day as he is “sensitive”.

He said he was most worried about his speech while Miss Peltz said: “I’m terrified about the first dance, I can’t dance.”

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son pulled a face and added: “I’m gonna kill that.”

Elsewhere, Brooklyn correctly guessed the bride-to-be would love to honeymoon in Europe.

The couple laughed as Miss Peltz failed to remember his favourite meal and he forgot her first acting job.

Miss Peltz is the daughter of American billionaire businessman and investor Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

Brooklyn revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Miss Peltz to marry him in July 2020.

Miss Peltz in turn wrote: “You’ve made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side.

He wrote: “Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby.”

Beckham, who is an aspiring chef and has attempted photography, has a number of tributes to Peltz tattooed on his body.

These include a letter she wrote him, which is etched on his neck and upper back and sits underneath a tattoo of her eyes, which is inked underneath his hairline.

The letter reads: “My forever boy. Read this anytime you feel anxious. I want you to know how deeply loved you are.

“You have the kindest heart I’ve ever met and hope I never go a day without your love.

“I think you are so incredible. Just we can get through it all together if you breathe slow and trust. I love you beyond.

“Love always, your future wifey.”

The couple have reportedly signed a prenuptial agreement stipulating that they will retain their own assets and properties should they divorce.

