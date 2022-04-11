Brooklyn Beckham, David, Victoria Beckham's son, marries Nicola Peltz: See photos from lavish wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have officially tied the knot.

Beckham, the 23-year-old son of soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, married actress and model Peltz, 27, in an elaborate wedding Saturday night at a mansion owned by the bride's father, billionaire Nelson Peltz: Montsorrel, his exclusive estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

The newlyweds shared photos from their wedding, part of a Vogue spread, Sunday evening. "Mr. & Mrs. Peltz Beckham," the couple wrote on their respective Instagram accounts.

For the big day, Beckham sported a traditional black tuxedo and the bride, Peltz, stunned in a long-sleeve white gown with white gloves and a royal-length lace veil. Beckham shared a photo of Peltz, writing: "My beautiful bride."

Among the stars in attendance: Eva Longoria, who congratulated the newlyweds in an Instagram post on Sunday captioned "celebrating love." Serena Williams, Gordon Ramsay and model Isabela Grutman each shared photos on Instagram that matched paparazzi shots of them attending the event. Venus Williams and Spice Girls Mel B and Mel C also celebrated the newlyweds, per Vogue.

Peltz wore a custom Valentino gown, designed by the fashion house's creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. "My dream dress," Peltz wrote on Instagram Sunday night. The bride previously shared details in an interview last November with CR Fashion Book about traveling to Rome with her mother, model Claudia Heffner Peltz, her brother and man of honor Brad Peltz, and her friend, stylist Leslie Fremar.

"We’ve been to Rome twice, watching everyone in the atelier, they’re just so talented," Peltz said. "I have not thought of a specific dress that I want to get married in. So actually finding what that is with Valentino has been really amazing."

According to Vogue, Peltz's wedding dress "incorporated sweet personal details: the bride’s mother added an evil eye as a talisman for her daughter, along with a message that the Valentino team stitched into the wedding gown using blue thread."

Peltz walked down the aisle on the arm of her father to a rendition of "Songbird" by Fleetwood Mac accompanied by a string orchestra, according to Vogue. The bride shared a photo of her and her father on Instagram, writing: "Thank you for the most beautiful weekend of my life. You’re the wind beneath my wings."

After the ceremony, Vogue reports, guests mingled over cocktails decorated with white cherry blossoms as a jazz quartet played during the black-tie dinner event. Thierry Isambert, previously chef to former President Bill Clinton, served food.

Brooklyn Beckham, son of David and Victoria Beckham, was spotted on a golf cart the day of his wedding in Palm Beach, Florida.

Victoria Beckham shared a post heading into the wedding weekend, featuring photos of husband David Beckham, and children Romeo, Cruz and Harper Beckham.

"An exciting weekend ahead of us!! Kisses from Miami," Victoria Beckham captioned the post with a sun, church and heart emojis. "We love you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz!!"

The groom also shared an action shot of himself, his father, and brothers Cruz and Romeo on Instagram. "The boys," he wrote on Sunday.

Brooklyn Beckham and Peltz announced July 11, 2020, on Instagram that Beckham had popped the question, sharing a sweet photo of the two embracing, Beckham in a navy suit and Peltz in a bright yellow dress.

"Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx," Beckham wrote alongside the photo.

Peltz shared the same photo on her Instagram page and called herself the "luckiest girl in the world."

"I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

Peltz wished her husband-to-be a happy birthday on social media last month, writing that she couldn't "wait to marry you so soon!"

"I fall more in love with you every single second," Beckham replied, adding "you are my person and we can get through anything together."

Peltz's most recent acting credit was in the 2020 Netflix romantic comedy "Holidate." She also starred in Michael Bay's 2014 film, "Transformers: Age of Extinction," as the daughter of Mark Wahlberg's character; in A&E's "Bates Motel" series, playing the love interest of the young Norman Bates (2013 to 2015); and in M. Night Shyamalan's 2010 live-action film adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender."

She's adding more filmmaking roles to her resume: Peltz wrote, directed and starred in the upcoming film "Lola James."

Contributing: Shannon Donnelly and Jennifer Sangalang, Palm Beach (Florida) Post

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding: Celebrity guests, her dress