Brooklyn Beckham baffles fans with American and Cockney accent

Brooklyn Beckham baffled fans as he showed off his hybrid accent during an interview about his love for cookery.

The son of Victoria and David Beckham was asked what he loves to make for his wife Nicola Peltz, 27, in the kitchen when he left many scratching their heads as he switched between an American and Cockney accent.

The 23-year-old, who was raised between London, Madrid and Los Angeles, told People: “My favourite thing to cook a lot, she loves angel hair pasta with pink sauce.

“But she also loves the spaghetti bolognese I make her; it takes like eight hours to make the sauce.”

Not only were some confused by his American twang, others couldn’t help but comment he also bore a resemblance to Tesla mogul Elon Musk.

One penned: “Why is he giving me Elon Musk vibes?”

Brooklyn Beckham has baffled some with his hybrid American-Cockney accent (PA)

“Elon Musk’s son?” another commented. “He looks like Elon musk”.

A fourth added: “Is it me or he starts to look like Elon Musk with a cutted eyebrow”.

Despite the public commentary, the cook’s wife Nicola showed her support and wrote under the video: “You’re actually the cutest human I’ve ever met @brooklynpeltzbeckham I love you hubby.”

Beckham’s hybrid accent was reminiscent of Liam Payne’s accent in now viral interview from March.

At the time, the former One Direction singer, 28, was interviewed by Good Morning Britain on the red carpet at the Elton John Foundation Oscars party and asked for his take on the infamous Will Smith slap.

But fans were left puzzled as the Wolverhampton-born artist aired his opinion in a strange accent that sounded like an Irish, American and Welsh fusion.

Days after the interview, the hitmaker took to Instagram to offer an explanation for his baffling accent.

He claimed at the time: “To tell you the truth, I was staying in a house with two German people, three people from Texas, one person from Liverpool and me. It sounded like one of those jokes people say about an Irishman and an Englishman walk into a pub – and that’s what came out.

“So, you know… what can I say? But it was funny, wasn’t it? Oh, don’t have so many drinks and address the country”.

Elsewhere, Beckham’s interview comes after he revealed another new tattoo dedicated to his wife.

Last week, Beckham posted an image of himself on his Instagram story, where he can be seen holding up his hand underneath his face, smiling, with the word “married” in big italics across the outer part of his hand.

He captioned the image: “Surprised my baby”, and tagged his wife onto the sweet picture.

The new ink came after the Transformers actress broke her silence on a reported “feud” with her mother-in-law.