Brooklinn Khoury Says Her Doctor Wants to Perform One More Reconstructive Surgery

Brooklinn Khoury said that although she’s “obsessed” with the results, her doctor “didn’t get the results he wanted” in her 7th reconstructive surgery

Brooklinn Khoury's lip reconstruction is still a work in progress.

On Friday, the 23-year-old pro skateboarder — who lost her upper lip and part of her nose after being attacked by a pit bull in 2020 — made a TikTok video responding to a follower who asked "what's the next step" in her recovery journey. She explained that although she expected her seventh reconstructive surgery to be her last, she still has another coming up.

"To be honest, I thought this was going to be my last surgery. But my surgeon is trying to get my upper lip as close to how it was before," Khoury said. "If you look at my upper lip from straight on, it slants a little bit. That's because the pitbull took more from this side than this."

"He tried to fix it in the last surgery, bringing this [side] up, but he didn't get the results he wanted," she explained. "He's gonna want to also pin down the central column to create a more in depth look. Other than that, I'm obsessed with how it's turning out."

She added in the caption that she's "so happy with the results."

In recent weeks, Khoury has been sharing her excitement on social media as she continues to heal from her lip reconstruction surgery in February. Last month she explained to her followers what her doctor achieved with her latest procedure.

"Today you can definitely see more definition of the lip," she said. "Although it is still very swollen, I do see the central columns forming and that dimple as well. Also what my doctor did was raise the lip so I have more teeth show."

"And if you look at your lip, you'll notice you have this right here," Khoury continued, pointing to the unique shape under her top lip. "My doctor was able to mimic that. So my lip looks more natural and aesthetic."

"Still very swollen, but the sutures are out and the lip is healing good!" she added in the caption. "I feel like I am still in shock. I can't believe I have the cupid bow and the lip line! So crazy."

Ahead of her surgery, Khoury opened up to PEOPLE about what the procedure entailed and her feelings as she approaches the end of this long journey.

"Basically, my doctor is recreating the top lip in this surgery — creating a Cupid's bow and central columns. So kind of making my lip look more aesthetic," Khoury told PEOPLE, noting that her surgeries typically take all day to complete. "My doctor's very cautious and wants to do everything perfectly."

Looking to the future, Khoury says she is eager to put these surgeries behind her and resume the high-velocity lifestyle she led prior to the attack.

"That's one of the hardest things is just having to sit still and kind of refocus my attention into not being active and hiking, biking, surfing and skating," she says. "But we're almost at the finish line."

