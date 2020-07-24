Brooklinen Just Launched the Softest Waffle Towels and Bathrobes

Photo credit: Brooklinen

From House Beautiful

Known for its super cozy sheets, Brooklinen is a customer-favorite brand for luxe bedding. Now, the Brooklyn-based retailer is bringing its signature comfort to your bathroom with a different kind of texture: waffle.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

On Thursday, Brooklinen launched its Waffle Collection featuring bath towels and bathrobes. Made from a hundred percent Turkish cotton, every piece in the collection is SO soft and lightweight. The waffle pattern makes the collection both stylish and efficient. Brooklinen designed the towels' texture and square design to minimize snagging and decrease the amount of time it takes to dry off. The towel's unique weave is also ideal for drying wet hair because it causes less friction. Fair warning: Since the weave is open and loose the waffle towels will warp when they dry. But when you use them, they'll stretch back to their original shape.

The Waffle Collection has everything you need to outfit your bathroom, including bath sheets, bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths. Starting at $29, the sheets, towels, and washcloths are available in four colors: white, flamingo (a light pink), smoke (a light gray), and graphite (a dark gray). If you want to outfit your bathroom with most of the super soft Waffle Collection, there are three bundles that also come with a bath mat.

The collection also includes a robe that's available in the same colors as the towels except flamingo. Perfect for throwing on after a shower or just lounging around, the bathrobe is so cozy you'll never want to take it off.





Follow House Beautiful on Instagram.

You Might Also Like