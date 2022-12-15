Brookfield Residential 2022 Year End Update and Conference Call Notice

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties ULC (“Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced that it will be posting a year end update on their website after market close on Friday, December 16, 2022. The year end update will be posted on the Company’s website at BrookfieldResidential.com under Bondholder Information & Notices in the Investor & Media Relations section.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential’s debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the year end update with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day January 20, 2023. To listen to the telephone replay from North America, dial 1.855.669.9658 and if you reside outside of North America dial 1.604.674.8052. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 9699.

Brookfield Residential Properties ULC is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Corporation, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $750 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 855.234.8362

Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com



