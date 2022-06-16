Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2022 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.



In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 220,762,212 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the eight directors:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeffrey Blidner 248,352,731 94.25 % 15,138,045 5.75 % William Cox 261,501,381 99.24 % 1,989,395 0.76 % John Fees 259,050,092 98.31 % 4,440,683 1.69 % Roslyn Kelly 263,330,844 99.94 % 159,933 0.06 % John Mullen 259,579,478 98.52 % 3,911,298 1.48 % Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla 261,202,595 99.13 % 2,288,180 0.87 % Anne Schaumburg 261,526,166 99.25 % 1,964,611 0.75 % Rajeev Vasudeva 263,139,508 99.87 % 351,268 0.13 %

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$725 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact information:

Media:

Sebastien Bouchard

Senior Vice President, Communications

(416) 943-7937

sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com

Investors:

Kate White

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 956-5183

Email:kate.white@brookfield.com





