Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation
·2 min read

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all eight nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares (“Exchangeable Shares”) and holders of class B multiple voting shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2022 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation’s articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 220,762,212 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the eight directors:

Director Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Jeffrey Blidner

248,352,731

94.25

%

15,138,045

5.75

%

William Cox

261,501,381

99.24

%

1,989,395

0.76

%

John Fees

259,050,092

98.31

%

4,440,683

1.69

%

Roslyn Kelly

263,330,844

99.94

%

159,933

0.06

%

John Mullen

259,579,478

98.52

%

3,911,298

1.48

%

Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla

261,202,595

99.13

%

2,288,180

0.87

%

Anne Schaumburg

261,526,166

99.25

%

1,964,611

0.75

%

Rajeev Vasudeva

263,139,508

99.87

%

351,268

0.13

%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure 

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that generate stable cash flows and require minimal maintenance capital expenditures. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at www.brookfield.com/infrastructure.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager with approximately US$725 billion of assets under management. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Contact information:

Media:
Sebastien Bouchard
Senior Vice President, Communications
(416) 943-7937
sebastien.bouchard@brookfield.com

Investors:
Kate White
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 956-5183
Email:kate.white@brookfield.com


