Brookfield, Covalon at 52-Week Highs

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (T.BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high of $67.95 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management agrees to purchase the Spanish hotel manager Selenta Group from the Mestre family for 440M euros ($522.9 million).

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (T.COV) hit a new 52-week high of $1.95 on Thursday. Covalon has today closed the sale of its AquaGuard product line to TIDI Products, LLC, an arm's length party, for US$30 million (or approximately CDN$38 million), subject to adjustment for estimated cash, inventory and working capital amounts at closing.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (T.AW.UN) hit a new 52-week high $38.72 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (V.BRW) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T.CIGI) hit a new 52-week high of $160.60 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Constellation Software Inc. (T.CSU) hit a new 52-week high of $1,957.76 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (V.DB) hit a new 52-week high of 34.5 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Dividend Select 15 Corp. (T.DS) hit a new 52-week high of $8.55 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

ECN Capital Corp. (T.ECN) hit a new 52-week high of $10.60 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

EcoSynthetix Inc. (T.ECO) hit a new 52-week high of $5.87 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Goliath Resources Limited (V.GOT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.56 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Home Capital Group Inc. (T.HCG) hit a new 52-week high of $38.11 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (T.HOM.U) hit a new 52-week high of $13.80 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $83.78 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T.PZA) hit a new 52-week high of $11.68 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

RF Capital Group Inc. (T.RCG) hit a new 52-week high $2.46 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (V.SGMA) hit a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Skeena Resources Ltd. (T.SKE) hit a new 52-week high of $16.17 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Solaris Resources Inc. (T.SLS) hit a new 52-week high of $14.32 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Stelco Holdings Inc. (T.STLC) hit a new 52-week high of $41.53 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

TransAlta Corporation (T.TA) hit a new 52-week high of $12.88 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Trisura Group Ltd. (T.TSU) hit a new 52-week high of $45.94 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (T.WIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $18.79 on Thursday. No news stories available today.

Western Magnesium Corporation (V.WMG) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Thursday. No news stories available today.

George Weston Limited (T.WN) hit a new 52-week high of $129.85 on Thursday. No news stories available today.



