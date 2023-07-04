Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License

Brooke Shields has another driving teen on her hands

Brooke Shields/Instagram, Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Brooke Shields Shows Younger Daughter Grier Behind the Wheel After Getting Her Driver's License

Brooke Shields is enjoying another exciting milestone with her younger daughter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, the model and actress, 58, shared a photo on Instagram of daughter Grier Hammond, 17, behind the wheel.

"Got driven by my kid!!!! Got her license!!" Shields captioned the shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Brooke Shields Shares Family Photos from Italian Vacation, Says Norovirus 'Possessed' Them Days Earlier

Shields shares Grier and daughter Rowan, 20, with her husband Chris Henchey, 59.

In March, Shields revealed that she got in "trouble" with her daughters for her complete honesty featured within her documentary Pretty Baby, and told PEOPLE, "You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

"But needless to say, it opened up some other conversations," Shields added.

Brooke Shields/Instagram

Last month, Shields opened up during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark about the conditions under which Grier is allowed to pursue her dream of runway modeling.

"I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me,” Shields explained of her guidelines.

And of course, Grier still has to enroll in college.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.