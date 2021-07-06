Brooke Shields Shows Off Her Surgery Scar In A Bikini Photo On Instagram

Brooke Shields showed off her post-surgery leg scar in a new Instagram post.

The actress, 56, broke her femur in January and underwent two surgeries to stabilize her leg and hip.

“While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative,” she said of the accident.

Brooke Shields has come a long way since she broke her femur after falling off a balance board in January, and she knows it. That’s why she has no problem showing off her battle scars.

On June 22, the actress, 56, shared a beachy Instagram pic in which she posed alongside her two daughters, Rowan Francis Henchy, 18, and Grier Hammond Henchy, 15, in matching gingham swimsuits. Shields wore a bikini with puffy sleeves and cocked her right leg forward, baring the freshly healed scar she earned from not one, but two emergency surgeries. “Soaking it all in,” she captioned the post.

Fans and friends were so happy to see her thriving. “Wow you look incredible. 🔥,” one person commented. “It’s amazing how your scar is barely noticeable after what you went through not long ago,” another added. “Looks like you made a full recovery 👏,” someone else wrote.

In total, Shields had seven metal rods and a metal plate inserted to stabilize her leg and hip, per People. She was also hospitalized for a staph infection that developed at her IV’s insertion point. “My kids actually asked me if they thought I was going to die,” she told Good Morning America. “I don’t think I’ve ever been more afraid because I was helpless.”

Through it all, the Blue Lagoon star kept a positive mindset which has made all the difference in her very much ongoing recovery. She told GMA that she does physical therapy daily, “osteopath work,” massage, and infrared sauna to regain her strength and mobility. Back in early April, she celebrated the small victory of independently descending her home’s stairs.

The traumatic but triumphant experience has given Shields a new perspective on life that she now calls a blessing. On May 28, she shared a photo of her post-surgery X-rays and reflected on the journey.

“Somewhere around the time these photographs were taken I realized it’s never too late for a fresh start, a new outlook,” she captioned the post. “While this was one of the scariest moments of my life, it was also transformative. The beginning is now...”

