Brooke Shields says she isn't ready to take Blue Lagoon director's call in wake of documentary

Brooke Shields isn't ready to dive back into the past with Blue Lagoon director Randal Kleiser any time soon.

During a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show, Shields discussed her new Hulu documentary Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields, which explores her experiences of being sexualized and objectified in Hollywood from a young age. At one point Barrymore, a fellow former child star, asked Shields if any of the male directors she worked with in her youth had reached out following the documentary's release.

Shields acknowledged that Louis Malle and Franco Zeffirelli, who directed her in the controversial films Pretty Baby and Endless Love, are both dead, but said Kleiser had indeed called her.

"I saw his name on my phone, and I was like, 'Oh! Oh. What do I do?' And I let it go to voicemail because I want to see what the tone is," Shields said. "He wants to chat. I don't know about what. I don't feel like bringing any of it back up again. It's not about that."

She added that her general experience working on films as a child was more about being "a pawn" than her actual onscreen performance.

"It was about these males needing me to be in a certain category to serve their story, and it never was about me," Shields said. "It was never protective of me. It was fun and loving at times, but I was just there. I was a pawn."

Representatives for Kleiser didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Shields was 14 when she starred opposite Christopher Atkins, then 18, in The Blue Lagoon. The controversial coming-of-age drama was released in 1980 and saw the pair play cousins who become lovers and have a child after they're shipwrecked on an island.

In December, Shields sat down with Atkins on her Now What? podcast and discussed how a film like Blue Lagoon "wouldn't be allowed" to be made today. In particular, she noted that she and Atkins were "never eased into it."

"We got there and they instantly wanted us to be tanned," Shields recalled. "Remember, they set up those little thatched areas so that we could get tanned without tan lines?"

"You were right next to me, and that was even stranger because you were only 14 at the time," Atkins said. He later added, "There were scenes that I was butt-naked with you, if you remember, sliding down that slide and things like that. And that was a little awkward, but it was kind of funny for me because, at this point in time, I just did it. But your reaction was, 'Ugh, oh God.'"

"I was like, 'Oh God, why do I have to look at this?'" Shields quipped. "'I've never seen one of those before, and I'm not going to start now!'"

