Brooke Shields Recalls Her Bradley Cooper Rescue During Grand Mal Seizure

Bradley Cooper has done many heroics in his films. But apparently that carries over to real life as well.

Brookie Shields shared In her Glamour 2023 Women of the Year interview that Cooper came to her rescue when she experienced a grand mal seizure. The incident happened before a performance of her one-woman show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields, at New York City’s Café Carlyle.

“I was preparing for the show, and I was drinking so much water, and I didn’t know I was low in sodium. I was waiting for an Uber. I get down to the bottom of the steps, and I start evidently looking weird, and [the people I was with] were like, ‘Are you okay?’” she said.

After leaving the venue for “no reason at all. — I’m like, ‘Why am I out here?’”– she returned inside.

“I go in, two women come up to me; I don’t know them. Everything starts to go black,” she continued. “Then my hands drop to my side and I go headfirst into the wall.”

Shields was obviously seriously ill, “frothing at the mouth, totally blue, trying to swallow my tongue. The next thing I remember, I’m being loaded into an ambulance. I have oxygen on.”

She next awoke in an ambulance, with “Bradley f—ing Cooper is sitting next to me, holding my hand.”

Shields cllaims she thought, “This is what death must be like. You wake up and Bradley Cooper’s going, ‘I’m going to go to the hospital with you, Brooke,’ and he’s holding my hand. And I’m looking at my hand, I’m looking at Bradley Cooper’s hand in my hand, and I’m like, ‘This is odd and surreal.’”

Shields and Cooper starred in the 2008 film, Midnight Meat Train, and remained friendly.

Apparently, Cooper’s assistant was called when Shields’ husband, Chris Henchy, couldn’t be immediately located. The assistant then called Cooper, who happened to be near the venue.

Doctors at the hospital treated Shields, telling her she had too much water to drink, which depletes the body’s sodium levels and can lead to a seizure.

Their advice? “Eat potato chips every day,” Shields said.

