Brooke Shields Matched Her Daughters During Rare Group Red Carpet Appearance

Brooke Shields was given a plus-two for the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.

On December 9, the supermodel attended the New York City holiday celebration with her daughters: 19-year-old Rowan Francis and 16-year-old Grier Hammond. The trio arrived on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in coordinated looks, though Grier went a little out of the box. The up-and-coming model wore a graphic black and white suit with sneakers and her hair pulled back in a slick ponytail. Her older sister opted for a similar hairstyle, wearing a cropped red blazer over a black bra and sparkling flared pants.

Shields somehow matched both of their vibes in a red tube top with dramatic bow detail and a pair of cool leather pants, though she wore her hair down in loose waves and topped off the holiday look with a bold red lip.

iHeartRadio Z100's Jingle Ball 2022 – Press Room Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

“Got to be a cool mom last night. Thanks, @iheartradio ❤️🎄,” Shields captioned her own Instagram post, which also featured behind-the-scenes photos with Zoey Deutch and Dove Cameron. The “Boyfriend” singer even replied to the post, writing, “my angel!!!”

Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022 - Press Room Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Brooke Shields shares her daughters with Funny or Die founder, Christopher Henchy, whom she married in 2001. The '80s icon opened up about sharing her archival closet with her teen daughters back in June. “They wear my clothes a lot. So whenever they wear anything of mine, it's validation to me,” Shields told People. “So what [Rowan] gravitates toward [are] the very functional bags of mine and belts and things like that. [Grier] gravitates toward zero function, all fashion.”

But she also takes inspiration from them. “There is a certain…youthful sense that they have helped me infuse in bits, not to be younger, but to enjoy a freshness of it,” Shields added. “They understand fashion differently."

