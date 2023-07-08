Brooke Shields Introduces New Dog Tuzi: 'Couldn't Go Long Without Puppy Love'

On Friday, the actress introduced her new puppy to the world with a sweet Instagram photo carousel that included her giving her pet kisses on his tummy

Brooke Shields/Instagram Brooke Shields gives her puppy Tuzi a kiss.

Brooke Shields has a new love in her life.

On Friday, the actress introduced her new puppy to the world with a sweet Instagram photo carousel that included her giving her pet kisses on his tummy and on his head while cradling him.

"World, meet Tuzi," Shields wrote in the caption. "Tuzi, meet world. You know we couldn’t go long without puppy love in our house. 🐾🥹🐶🩷."

Brooke Shields/Instagram Brooke Shields and Tuzi

The black-and-white furball drew a lot of comments, including one from Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio.

"What a cutie🥰🐶," Ambrosio said.

Actress Debi Mazar said: "Oh my God! How precious. Those Paws!"

This isn't the first time Shields, 58, has shown her pets love on social media.

In a February Instagram post, the model shared a picture from an afternoon walk in Central Park with her dog Pepper. Just over one week later, Shields revealed Pepper died on Instagram.

"Today we had to say goodbye to our beloved furry girl Pepper, aka “Magoo.” It was the hardest thing we have ever had to do. She was Pure Love. 💔🐾," she captioned the photos.

Back in 2007, her husband, television writer Chris Henchy, and their daughters Rowan Francis, and Grier Hammond, were pictured visiting the dog park in Brentwood, CA, in December.

Grier, who was 20 months old at the time, is now enjoying a new milestone of getting her driver's license. On Tuesday, Shields shared a photo on social media of the now 17-year-old behind the wheel.

"Got driven by my kid!!!! Got her license!!" Shields captioned the snapshot.

In March, Shields revealed that she got in "trouble" with her daughters for her complete honesty featured within her documentary Pretty Baby, and told PEOPLE, "You know I thought I did [teach them], but there's a lot in the documentary they did not know about with which I got in trouble with them for because they were mad that I didn't inform them about everything."

Last month, Shields opened up during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark about the conditions under which Grier is allowed to pursue her dream of runway modeling.

"I finally had to give in and say if you’re gonna do this a.) I’m not gonna be your manager. You're going to be with an agency. You’re going to have a great work ethic. It’s not going to be comfortable and you're gonna listen to me,” Shields explained of her guidelines.

And of course, Grier still has to enroll in college.



