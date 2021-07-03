Brooke Shields, 56, Shares Her Go-To Sunscreen Brand After a Skin Cancer Scare



Brooke Shields recently shared why EltaMD is her favorite sunscreen brand.

The brand is loved by other celebrities and dermatologists alike.

The actress urges the importance of sunscreen after being diagnosed with actinic keratosis, a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure.

Shortly after learning about Brooke Shields’ favorite face oil, we’ve been blessed with another of her skincare secrets—her favorite sunscreen. The actress shared it in late May after revealing that she was diagnosed with actinic keratosis which, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), is a precancerous growth caused by sun exposure or tanning.

“Initially, my doctor had to remove cells from my lips twice to determine the diagnosis,” Shields, 56, told Elle. “At first, we tried going a conservative route and scraped cells from a part of my lip. But as a little came back, I had to do a slightly more invasive procedure that would go into deeper layers of my skin. The test came back as a pre-cancer diagnosis. A diagnosis left untreated can turn into a type of skin cancer.”

Actinic keratosis is also known as solar keratosis, and is one of the most common skin conditions that dermatologists treat, per the AAD.

Shields went on to explain that she has since found additional spots that need to be checked and treated. “Thank God we are still able to address this, but the idea of preventive skincare is so important,” she said. Growing up, she was never an avid sunscreen user. “I am from an era where we would put skin oil on our skin and bake in the sun,” she added.

After learning about the dangers of skin cancer, she made a serious lifestyle change and became dedicated to EltaMD sunscreen. “I do use sunscreen now, every day–even in the winter. I’m a long-time user of the EltaMD sunscreen line,” she revealed. “I always apply in the morning and one time during the day. I even use a thin layer before putting on my foundation.”



She didn’t specify which one she uses daily but the line boasts several best-selling formulas, the most popular being the EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 (as well as the tinted version). And dermatologists love it, which is a plus.

“Ninety-nine percent of patients I recommend it to say it’s the best sunscreen they have ever used,” Ramsey Markus, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist at Westside Dermatology previously told Preventon.

It’s a great formula even for deeper skin tones, and has a celeb following outside of Shields and her family. Drew Barrymore has been faithful to UV Clear for years because it doesn’t break her out, and Real Housewives’ Lisa Rinna is obsessed with the tinted formula.

Aside from the bestseller, there are plenty of other options from the brand at different SPF levels and textures that will address virtually every need. When it comes down to it, what matters most, Shields urged, is that sunscreen is part of everyone’s daily routine.

“From my experience, I want to spread awareness that the damaging effects of the sun are real. Nobody’s exempt from this,” the actress said. “And that’s not to say that you still can’t get vitamin D or you can’t be out in the sun. But, if you really want to fully enjoy the activities that we all are dying to get back to, protect your skin and teach your kids. Teach people the damaging effects. Prepare and take care of your skin. It shouldn’t be a chore. It should be looked at as a part of your beauty routine.”

