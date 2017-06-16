Brooke Henderson stumbles late, keeps Meijer LPGA lead

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, watches her tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- Brooke Henderson bogeyed the final two holes for a 4-under 67, leaving the 19-year-old Canadian with a two-stroke lead Friday in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Henderson had seven birdies and three bogeys in the second round to reach 12-under 130 at Blythefield. She had a one-stroke lead Thursday after an opening 63.

Fellow major champion Lexi Thompson, coming off a playoff loss to Ariya Jutanugarn on Sunday in Canada, followed her opening 64 with a 68 to join Carlota Ciganda (64) and Mi Jung Hur (66) at 10 under.

Moriya Jutanugarn, Ariya Jutanugarn's older sister, was 9 under after a 66.

Shanshan Feng (70) topped the group at 8 under. The Chinese player is trying to complete a Michigan sweep after winning the LPGA Volvik Championship three weeks ago in Ann Arbor.

Ariya Jutanugarn, playing her first event as the No. 1 player in the world, was tied for 30th at 4 under. Lydia Ko, at No. 2 after an 85-week run at the top, was 6 under after a 71.