Brooke Henderson shoots 63, leads Meijer LPGA Classic

Brooke Henderson, of Canada, lines up her putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the LPGA Classic golf tournament at Whistle Bear Golf Club in Cambridge, Ontario, Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) -- Brooke Henderson shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday to top the star-packed leaderboard in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

The 19-year-old Canadian eagled the par-5 eighth hole and had six birdies in a bogey-free round at Blythefield. She won the major KPMG Women's PGA Championship last year and has three tour victories.

Major champions Lexi Thompson, Stacy Lewis and Shanshan Feng were a stroke back along with Jennifer Ha, Giulia Molinaro and Holly Clyburn. Lydia Ko, at No. 2 in the world after an 85-week run at the top, returned from a three-week layoff to top the group at 65.

New No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn opened with a 69. She won the Manulife LPGA Classic on Sunday in Canada in a playoff with Thompson and In Gee Chun.