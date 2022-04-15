Brooke Burke Says Dancing with the Stars Is 'Not the Place' for Host Tyra Banks 'to Be a Diva'

Brooke Burke TYRA BANKS

Brooke Burke is sharing her thoughts on Tyra Banks' hosting skills on Dancing with the Stars.

The Brooke Burke Body founder, 50, appeared on the Wednesday installment of David Yontef's Behind the Velvet Rope podcast and said that the criticism Banks has received as host may be attributed to her larger-than-life personality.

"It's tough, it's a live show. And I know those live tapings are a struggle behind the scenes. You know, she's a diva," said Burke, who won the celebrity dance competition in Season 7 before hosting the show from Season 10 through Season 17.

She added, "Everybody knows she's a diva. There's nothing wrong with that. I'm not saying anything bad about her."

While Burke said that Banks can be "a diva," she added that DWTS is "not the place" for that.

"Your pros are the divas, your winner, your perfect-10-score dancer who's never done it, that defines diva in the ballroom," she added.

"I think that show requires a lot of compassion and loving kindness, especially as the host. I don't really need to say it, I think it was a tough transition," she said. "Change is hard. It's hard for everyone. They've gone through a lot on that show, that's for sure."

Added Burke: "You're just not the star as the host, it's not about you as the host. So, yeah, I think Tyra's great in a shining role, I'll just say that."

Banks, 48, began hosting DWTS in its 29th season, replacing Tom Bergeron. Since then, she's been candid about the criticism she's received, from her hosting style to her wardrobe.

In October, the supermodel defended an eye-catching dress she wore on the series that featured a dramatic collar and short train.

While appearing on The Late Late Show, host James Corden noted that some online critics suggested Banks' ensemble appeared to be inspired by Jurassic Park.

Banks told Corden, 43, that her stylist was well aware of how the dress made her look before debuting the look.

"I kept saying 'peacock' after [putting on the dress] and my stylist kept on kind of giggling and stuff," the model explained. "And then we started seeing all this Jurassic Park stuff [online]."

Later on, she said, "My stylist was like, 'Yeah we did know that you looked like a lizard before the social started.' They did know!"

But Banks, who is known for trailblazing unique looks, didn't seem to care too much about the impression made by the ambitious outfit.

"Different is what? Better," Banks told Corden. "I don't have time to be normal in a pretty dress, because nobody is going to say anything about a pretty dress. You've got to push it and go for it."