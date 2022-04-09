Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) shareholders have endured a 45% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 35% in the last quarter. But if you look at the last five years the returns have not been good. In fact, the share price is down 45%, which falls well short of the return you could get by buying an index fund.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Because Brookdale Senior Living made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade Brookdale Senior Living reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 9.2% for each year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. It seems pretty reasonable to us that the share price dipped 8% per year in that time. We doubt many shareholders are delighted with this share price performance. Risk averse investors probably wouldn't like this one much.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Brookdale Senior Living shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.0% over the last year. That certainly beats the loss of about 8% per year over the last half decade. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Brookdale Senior Living better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Brookdale Senior Living you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

