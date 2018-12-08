Brook vs Zerafa: Fight date, start time, card, how to watch, stream

The "Special One" Kell Brook returns to the ring against Australian Michael Zerafa (25-2, 14 KOs) in a WBA world super-welterweight eliminator on Dec. 8 at the Sheffield Arena in the United Kingdom.

The 32-year-old will fight once again in front of his hometown fans in Sheffield. His last time out, ‘Special K’ won the vacant WBC Silver Super Welterweight title with a second-round knockout victory against Siarhei Rabchanka in March this year.

This will be the first time Brook will not have trainer Dominic Ingle in his corner. Ingle had other commitments, and Brook has opted to train at his gym in Fuerteventura, Spain, with ex-boxer and friend John Fewkes instead of at the famous Ingle Gym in Sheffield.

If Brook wins, the pressure will build for a highly anticipated grudge match against Amir Khan for early 2019.

Zerafa will look to offer Brook stiff opposition and is a former Commonwealth super-welterweight champion. “I thrive from being the underdog and I believe that Kell Brook’s team have made the mistake of overlooking me” Zerafai said in a press release, adding, “Kell is a true warrior and a great champion, but he’s been in some tough fights and put a lot of miles on the clock. I see a ship with a lot of holes and too many holes leads to a sunken ship.”

Brook's promoter, Eddie Hearn, said in a Matchroom press release "I’m delighted to see Kell back in the ring, and I expect Zerafa to give it everything on Dec. 8." Hearn added, "We know that the Khan fight is on the horizon, but this is all part of Kell’s preparation for being razor sharp and bringing his weight down to 147 pounds — Zerafa aims to spoil the party.”

When is the Brook vs. Zerafa fight?

Kell Brook and Michael Zerafa will clash on Dec. 8. The action for the undercard begins at 2 p.m. ET.

It marks nine months since Brook fought last, when he defeated Rabchanka, while Zerafa's last fight was in August, when he scored a TKO against Jose Agustin Feria.

Where is it?

The fight will take place at the FlyDSA Arena in Sheffield, England. The venue opened in 1991 and has a capacity of more than 13,000. This will be Brook's eighth fight at the arena.

How can I watch?

You can watch the Brook vs. Zerafa fight and full undercard live-streamed exclusively on DAZN in the U.S.

DAZN is a sports streaming service offering over 100 boxing and MMA events a year, live and on demand for just $9.99 per month, with the first month free.

Record and bios

Name: Kell Brook

Nickname: The Special One / Special K

Nationality: British

Born: May 3, 1986

Height: 5-9

Reach: 69 inches

Total fights: 39

Record: 37-2 with 26 knockouts















Name: Michael Zerafa

Nickname: Pretty Boy

Nationality: Australian

Born: March 25, 1992

Height: 5-11

Reach: 71 1/2 inches

Total fights: 27

Record: 25-2 with 14 knockouts















Brook vs. Zerafa fight card

Kell Brook vs. Michael Zerafa

Jono Carroll (16-0) vs. Guillaume Frenois (46-1)

Josh Kelly (8-0) vs. David Avanesyan (23-3-1)

Anthony Fowler (8-0) vs. TBA

Kid Galahad (25-0) vs. Brayan Mairena (10-4-1)

Anthony Tomlinson (8-0) vs. Innocent Anyanwu (25-38-3)

Terri Harper (4-0) vs. Feriche Mashauri (6-1)

Qais Ashfaq (3-0) vs. Jay Carney (5-3-2)

Shakiel Thompson (1-0) vs. Konstantin Alexandrov (8-36-3)