Brook Lopez, George Hill back next week?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HoopsHype
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Milwaukee Bucks
    Milwaukee Bucks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Marc J. Spears: There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn.
Source: Twitter @MarcJSpears

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. – 7:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ7:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked five shots last night, raising his season total to a league-leading 150 blocks.
Jackson Jr. is the third player in NBA history to record at least 100 3P made and 150 blocks in a season, joining Brook Lopez (2x) and Raef LaFrentz. pic.twitter.com/oZ5hY43uzf10:21 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks’ first injury report for Saturday’s game vs. the Warriors in San Francisco:
OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation), Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) – 8:47 PM

More on this storyline

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on George Hill: “Similar (to Brook). He’s close. He had a good day yesterday. I think he’s come through it well. So, I would say they’re both doing really well and they’re both close.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 12, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Sunday’s game against the Suns OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery) George Hill (neck soreness) Brook Lopez (back surgery) Wesley Matthews (left hamstring soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 5, 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • At 17, he killed a Fresno County man for wanting out of gangs. Now, he’s going to prison

    At the time he was shot to death, the victim was trying to change his life and wanted out of the gang life

  • 1 dead in shooting outside Superstore in North Vancouver

    Homicide investigators have been called to North Vancouver after a man died Friday afternoon in a shooting outside a grocery store. A statement from RCMP said shots were fired in the parking lot of the Superstore on Seymour Boulevard, just north of the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge, around 2:45 p.m. PT. Officers responded and found one man who'd been shot, police said. He died from his injuries at the scene. "This is extremely alarming for the community. This happened at a neighbo

  • Late winter storm blasts Northeast with snow, winds

    A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow. (March 12)

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Barry Rawlyk abruptly resigns as coach of U of S men's basketball team during playoff run

    The long-time coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's basketball team has resigned — and no one is saying why. Barry Rawlyk took the top basketball job at the U of S in 2012. He's also general manager of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Saskatchewan Rattlers. "When Huskie Athletics was made aware of the situation, Coach Rawlyk was put on administrative leave pending investigation," the university said in a statement sent to CBC. It did not clarify what it mean by "the situation." "

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.