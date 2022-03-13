Brook Lopez, George Hill back next week?

Marc J. Spears: There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn.

There is growing optimism that Bucks center Brook Lopez (back) and guard George Hill (neck) could return to action next week, sources tell @andscape_ @espn. – 7:40 PM

Here is Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on the latest on Brook Lopez (questions from @Jim Owczarski): pic.twitter.com/4TNCbKB4AJ – 7:26 PM

#Bucks center Brook Lopez came through his week of 5-on-5 practices OK.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer offered this today in San Francisco: “I would say he’s getting close.” – 7:17 PM

Coach Budenholzer says Brook Lopez is “getting close” to a return and working on his conditioning – 7:05 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr. blocked five shots last night, raising his season total to a league-leading 150 blocks.

Jackson Jr. is the third player in NBA history to record at least 100 3P made and 150 blocks in a season, joining Brook Lopez (2x) and Raef LaFrentz. pic.twitter.com/oZ5hY43uzf – 10:21 AM

Bucks’ first injury report for Saturday’s game vs. the Warriors in San Francisco:

OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation), Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) – 8:47 PM

Eric Nehm: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, on George Hill: “Similar (to Brook). He’s close. He had a good day yesterday. I think he’s come through it well. So, I would say they’re both doing really well and they’re both close.” -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 12, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks’ first injury report for tonight’s game against the Hawks: OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery), George Hill (neck soreness), Brook Lopez (back surgery rehabilitation) Doubtful: Lindell Wigginton (right ankle sprain) Grayson Allen is not on the injury report. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 9, 2022

Eric Nehm: Bucks injury report for Sunday’s game against the Suns OUT: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery) George Hill (neck soreness) Brook Lopez (back surgery) Wesley Matthews (left hamstring soreness) -via Twitter @eric_nehm / March 5, 2022