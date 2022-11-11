Brook Crompton Holdings (SGX:AWC) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating Brook Crompton Holdings (SGX:AWC), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Brook Crompton Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.077 = S$3.3m ÷ (S$65m - S$22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Brook Crompton Holdings has an ROCE of 7.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return, but it's much better than the Trade Distributors industry average of 5.7%.

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how Brook Crompton Holdings has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Brook Crompton Holdings doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 11%, but since then they've fallen to 7.7%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Bottom Line

While returns have fallen for Brook Crompton Holdings in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 8.7% gain to shareholders who've held over the last five years. So this stock may still be an appealing investment opportunity, if other fundamentals prove to be sound.

On a final note, we found 4 warning signs for Brook Crompton Holdings (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

